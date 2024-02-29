How to Fast Travel to Other Regions in FF7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gives players a proper taste of what a true open-world game set in the FF7 universe could feel like, and it’s a lot. Here’s a full breakdown of how fast travel works in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking Regional Fast Travel in FF7 Rebirth

When you first get the freedom to explore the open-world in FF7 Rebirth, things feel free easy and breezy. You’ll be able to select landmarks and chocobo stops on your map and fast travel there instantly. However, things get slightly more complicated when you visit an entirely new region.

When you first leave the Grasslands region and enter the Junon region, for instance, you won’t be able to fast travel back to the landmarks in the Grasslands.

To activate regional fast travel in FF7 Rebirth, you need to visit the local chocobo ranch, and you’ll usually be tasked with doing a job for them to unlock the chocobo carts. After completing the prerequisite quest, you can then speak with the ranch hand NPC at the chocobo ranch, and select the region you want to fast travel to.

Do note that regional fast travel will cost you 300 Gil per trip. It’s not a lot of money, but it’s just something to be aware of, especially early on in the game.

If you don’t have the money to do so, you can always manually walk back to the other region, but this will prove to be very time-consuming. Going back to the Grasslands from Junon would require you to go through the mines dungeon, and it’d be faster to just pay up for the chocobo cart.

Do You Need to Revisit Past Regions?

Strictly speaking, you don’t really have to backtrack in FF7 Rebirth if you don’t want to. Especially if you’ve already completed everything you need to do there.

We’d recommend clearing out Chadley’s store before moving on to the next region, as your points won’t carry over and you’ll need to farm them up again to buy new wares from Chadley. Generally speaking, here are all the tasks you’ll want to knock out before going to a new region:

Buy everything from Chadley

Visit all Divine investigation spots

Visit all Protorelic investigation spots

Beat all Queen’s Blood players

Clear all side hustles

Once you’ve done all these things, you can consider the region complete and move on to the next. Again, these are mostly optional, so if you’re just in it for the story, feel free to move on whenever.

And that’s how to fast travel between regions in FF7 Rebirth.