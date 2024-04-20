How to Find and Kill Hunters in Helldivers 2

There are numerous Terminid types that you’ll find in Helldivers 2, but one of the most unexpectedly deadly ones is the Hunters. Whether you need to kill them for a daily order, or you just want some revenge, our guide will help you find them.

Helldivers 2: How to Find and Kill Hunters

Screenshot by The Escapist

Hunters will spawn on any Terminid zone planet that is on Medium difficulty or higher. They are paler than their other Termind counterparts and are fairly numerous when compared to something like a Charger. Like the tiny bugs that spawn as cannon fodder, the Hunters are supposed to act as numerous soldiers that make each fight in Helldivers 2 feel more hectic. However, they can be surprisingly tough to deal with.

The tiniest Terminds basically run right at you and will die a couple of shots at most. Hunters are tankier and they attempt to dodge your shots by zipping around in zig-zag patterns. If you miss your shots, they close in on you like a pack of wolves and will start throwing out frantic swings. These attacks can quickly kill you or delay your healing. I highly recommend having an assault rifle or a shotgun on hand to easily deal with these Terminids without needing your Support Stratagem.

Technically, Hunters in Helldivers 2 can spawn on Terminid-controlled planets below Medium difficulty. The only problem is that their spawns will be rare so it’s not worth your time. On missions that are on a higher difficulty, nearly any Bug Hole that is summoned will have a handful of Hunters. Just throw down a Gatling Sentry or have your shotgun ready and the swarm should be shredded within a minute.

Later on, you might run into the scarier versions of the Hunters, which are known as Stalkers. They lurk around with almost perfect invisibility and will attempt to single you out of the squad. Luckily they are much rarer.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PC and PlayStation.

