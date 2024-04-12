How to Unlock Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2

Super Earth can’t afford bad training and that means unlocking Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2 can be a huge help to the war effort. If you’ve wanted to get those fingers warm or you’re just bored, here is how you can start playing.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Purchase the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2 to unlock Stratagem Hero on your ship. The Super Citizen Edition costs $60 with the full game, or it can be purchased as an upgrade for $20. If you’re like me and you play the game on PlayStation, you can find the upgrade under the store page. As long as you already own the game, it should act as a DLC. Just make sure to restart after making the purchase so that all your items load in.

Once you have your Super Citizen pass, Super Earth will magically turn the power on to Super Stratagem. Every ship in the fleet technically has the machine for the mini-game next to the Engineering Bay. Players who don’t have the special edition will just have a black screen there. On the other hand, Divers who own it will always have the screen active on their ship for other players to use as well. There’s always time to practice your Strategem calling strategy in between liberating the galaxy.

Related: All Helldivers 2 Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions

Unfortunately, there is no way to get the Super Citizen Edition with Super Credits. Some of the items in this edition are the only ones you can’t earn by participating in the Galactic War. However, you can at least get the Steeled Veterans Warbond with Super Credits, which is one of the rewards that comes with the $20 upgrade. Other rewards like the MP-98 Knight submachine gun are locked behind the upgrade.

Considering how good Helldivers 2 has been, I have no issues with recommending getting the upgrade. It always helps to have more weapons and a fun mini-game for your ship.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more