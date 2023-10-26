How to Find Every Collectible in Ghostrunner 2 Chapter 13

Ghostrunner 2 Chapter 13, “Mind Games,” gives players some breathing room after their fight with Naga the Sandworm, and in that time, there are a few different collectibles they can get, so here’s a list of them all.

Where to Get All the Collectibles in Ghostrunner 2 Chapter 13

If you’ve been following along with my Ghostrunner 2 collectible guides, then you’re likely wondering why this section is so short. Well, that’s because Ghostrunner 2 Chapter 13 only has two pick-ups to find and both of them are Memory Shards. Not every exciting, I know, but when it comes to upgrading your Motherboard, every little bit helps.

What also helps in laying out where to find these Shards is that from a level-design perspective, Ghostrunner 2 Chapter 13 is almost a carbon-copy of the opening mission. So you can expect to delve into some familiar nooks.

Memory Shard #1

When you reach the section of the level where three swordmen are waiting on a platform, separated from you by a massive gap and a runnable wall, you’re in the right place. This Memory Shard is actually in the same spot as the very first Artifact you uncovered but if you can’t recall where that is, kill off the three goons and exit the area through the green door. Dispatch the single foe that charges at you and when you reach the end of the corridor, hook a left.

Jump into the massive vent and follow it through, climbing in the second opening on the right. Your Memory Shard will be waiting for you.

Memory Shard #2

Would you believe me if I said you can find this Shard in exactly the same place as the first one? It’s true, shortly after acquiring Memory Shard #1 and returning the mainline path, something in Jack’s memory will glitch and he’ll be back at the start of the level once again. Conner will start saying some strange stuff and enemies will snap in and out of existence like a computer program going haywire.

That will all be explained in due course but for now, follow the same route back to the arena with the three thugs. Once again, cut them down, head through the green door to kill the fourth and then hook a left. This discolored Memory Shard is waiting in the first room rather than the second. Nice of it to save you the effort!

With that, those are the only two collectibles in Ghostrunner 2 Chapter 13. After the amount we had to dig up in Chapter 11, it’s almost a relief.

