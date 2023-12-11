Who doesn’t love a whole bunch of easy extra loot? Just like in regular Fortnite, you’re able to find hidden chests and Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite. In this guide, we’ll be going over what to look out for so you don’t miss out on them.

How to Find Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite

While you’re busy working away on building out your awesome town or gathering some resources in LEGO Fortnite, you should always keep an eye out for glowing fireflies. They will randomly seek you out every now and then and kind of beckon you to follow them. These little sparkling guides lead you to hidden treasures around the map. Make sure you’ve got some food and weapons as you’ll quite often have to follow them rather far and more than likely fight enemies along the way.

As you follow them, they will move up to certain points and wait for you to catch up before they move to the next location, slowly guiding you toward their hidden treasures. If you take too long to follow them or get distracted gathering something and leave them hanging for too long, they will disappear. So make sure to give them your full attention to not miss out on the loot.

Once you’ve followed them through all their stopping points, they will lead you to the loot at the end of their path. This will either be a nice and juicy hidden chest or, even better, a Loot Llama. Either way, you’ll be getting a whole bunch of useful materials and other equipment from whatever you get to loot at the end of the path. It’s always worth following the trail of these little loot fireflies whenever you spot them.

The little fireflies can appear during the day and night. However, it’s always much more dangerous to follow them at night, especially if it’s raining, as you can get cold status effects pretty quickly. I found that out the hard way when I froze to death the first time I went after a firefly at night in the rain. Not only did I not get the loot, but I lost a bunch of my own.

That’s how you can find yourself some extra loot from hidden chests or Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite. Follow those little fireflies whenever you get the chance, and you’ll be well rewarded for doing so.