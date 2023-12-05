The mayor of Coral Island, Connor, has lost his hat, and it’s your job to track it down. Here’s how to find the mayor’s hat in Coral Island.

How to Find the Mayor’s Lost Hat in Coral Island

To pick up this side quest, you’ll need to put some time into Coral Island. An exact number of hours is difficult to specify, but it’s worth noting that you’ll have to have met every townie and thoroughly explored the nearby village to begin. With those simple prerequisites out of the way, you’ll eventually receive a letter from Connor, the mayor, who notes that a strong wind recently claimed his favorite hat. You know the one – you’ll have seen it every time you interact with a friendly politician. He sometimes changes the flower perched upon the brim based on the current season, but beyond that, it’s just your standard fisherman’s hat.

Tracking down the missing hat is actually quite simple if you’re familiar with your surroundings. To begin your search, head west from your farm across the two bridges until you’ve reached the town square. From there, run south and west, crossing past Frank and Erika’s house. Continue following the boardwalk west until you arrive at the Abandoned Villa. Well, it might not be abandoned by the time you get this quest. Nina, whose family owns the aforementioned house, does visit it during the Summer before eventually deciding to move in permanently in the second year of the game.

From the Abandoned Villa, head south until you reach the very bottom of the beach. Tucked between the rocks and just below a palm tree, you’ll see Connor’s hat. While you might think that picking up the item is a straightforward process, it’s actually a touch more complicated. You’ll need to whip out your bug net and give it a few swats before you’re able to grab it. I’m not sure if this is a bug or intentional, but I have seen other players saying they’ve had to do this as well, making me think it wasn’t an isolated glitch.

To then collect the hat, you’ll need to move around into the perfect position, which can be quite finicky given the general controls of Coral Island. Twitch your character around in front of the collectible, and eventually, you’ll see the prompt to pick it up. With the hat in your inventory, track down Conner with the item in your hands, and you’ll see an option that simply reads, “Give Quest Item.” Select that, and you’ll hand over the mayor’s beloved headgear.