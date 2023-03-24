Resident Evil 4 remake’s new side quest system tasks you with a number of simple requests. One early request can be found in the village’s Church area – the Grave Robber quest. So where is the Grave Robber quest found, and how do you complete it?

First You Need to Find the Note to Activate the Grave Robber Quest

The note to activate the Grave Robber quest can be found around the back of the Church near a shed. Go around to the right of the Church to reach the back.

The quest wants you to find the graves of a set of twins and destroy the symbols on the headstones.

Return to the cemetery in front of the Church. You are looking for a pair of gravestones next to each other. About halfway down the hill, on the north side of a downed branch is a pair of headstones with identical symbols on them. These are the graves you are looking for.

Pull out your favorite gun or your knife and hit the symbol on each grave. One hit per grave should do it.

That’s all you have to do to complete this request. Don’t forget to cash it in at the Merchant for your reward – a tasty two Spinels.

And that’s how you complete the Grave Robber request in Resident Evil 4 remake’s Church.