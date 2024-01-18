How to Find Thundra Plateau Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expands upon the world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and adds a multitude of areas for Link to explore and secrets to find. Among the more complex areas to discover in Tears of the Kingdom is Thundra Plateau Cave.

More than just being a simple location to track down on a map, Thundra Plateau Cave comes with its own complicated puzzle to solve just for the player to be able to access it. Inside, players can find the Mask of Awakening, one of the most valuable armor pieces in Tears of the Kingdom and part of the powerful Awakening armor set. Here’s how to find Thundra Plateau Cave and unseal it in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Thundra Plateau Cave

A map of Thundra Plateau

Thundra Plateau is located southwest of the Skyview Tower at Lindor’s Brow, northwest of Ludfo’s Bog, and east of Mount Rhoam. Thundra Plateau Cave is located at the approximate center of the western most island, which is due east of the small lake just above Mount Rhoam. Players traveling there should take into account that opening the cave will only work at a specific time of the day when they travel there.

Once on the island making up Thundra Plateau, the cave entrance will be at a large stone platform with several nearby stone pillars. Players looking to unlock Thundra Plateau Cave should bring several axes and have the Ultrahand ability to open the cave.

How to Open Thundra Plateau Cave in Tears of the Kingdom

Link moves a wooden pillar

Opening the Thundra Plateau Cave in Tears of the Kingdom takes a mix of timing and craftsmanship. Depending on the length, chop down five or six of the mushroom trees in the area and use the Ultrahand ability to construct a long wooden pillar. From there, wait until 12pm-1pm, as this is the only time window when Thundra Plateau Cave is accessible.

Standing slightly to the right of the cave entrance at this time, and the shadows of the north and south pillars should be in the right position. Use the wooden pillar to connect these two shadows together, which should cause Thundra Plateau Cave to open. If you have the Autobuild ability, you can store an echo of a similar pillar that was previously constructed to help replicate the proper pillar and complete the puzzle without having to rely on the surrounding trees.

And that’s how to locate and open Thundra Plateau Cave in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.