What Do Amiibo Unlock In Tears of the Kingdom?

Nearly nine years since they first released, Nintendo is still pumping out new Amiibo for all of their major releases. The little NFC figures were once one of the hottest collectibles you could acquire for your Nintendo collection, with the price of some of these figures even going into the triple digits depending on their rarity. Many of those figures belong to the Legend of Zelda series, and it should come as no surprise that Nintendo is releasing a new Amiibo to commemorate the launch of the latest Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But what exactly do these Amiibo unlock in-game?

How do You Use Amiibo in Tears of the Kingdom?

If you want to scan Amiibo inside of Tears of the Kingdom, you won’t be able to do so immediately. To access the game’s Amiibo functionality, you’ll need to complete the first shrine of the game, Ukuoh Shrine. Once you’ve done so, the game will not inform you that you can use Amiibo. Instead, it will appear in your ability wheel without fanfare in the bottom left-hand corner. If you ever want to use an Amiibo, you’ll have to hold the L-button and select the option via the wheel.

From there, if you want to use Amiibo, it’s as simple as finding a valid spot and tapping your Amiibo onto the controller and they’ll be scanned into the game. What you get in return will depend on what Amiibo you scan, and how lucky you are given the RNG elements in play here.

If you scan an Amiibo that isn’t from the Legend of Zelda series, you’ll get a bunch of random crafting material. Nothing amazing, but it may help you craft some new weapons or meals to boost your stats. If you have any Zelda-themed Amiibo however, you’ll still get a bunch of crafting materials, but also some unique and rare items. These unique items are all in relation to the Zelda games the Amiibo hail from and can range from crafting materials, weapons, armor, cosmetics, and even transportation.

For example, I have in my possession all of the Zelda Amiibo from the Super Smash Bros. Series, which include Link, Zelda, Sheik, Young Link, Toon Link, and Ganondorf. I also have the Wolf Link Amiibo from Twilight Princess HD and was able to hunt down a Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo. When I scanned the Toon Link Amiibo, a mountain of fish dropped from the sky as well as a treasure chest containing fabric for your paraglider that was similar to the King of Red Lions’ Sail. When I scanned the Ganondorf Amiibo, a bunch of meat appeared (as well as an explosive barrel), and a chest that had paraglider fabric based on Ganondorf’s Twilight Princes garb.

These drops are not a guarantee though since they are randomized. You can only scan each Amiibo every 24 hours, so if you want to get the reward you want, it’s going to take some effort and luck. When I scanned the Link Amiibo, I got a random assortment of crafting materials and a chest with a generic sword. When I scanned it for a second time, instead of a chest, Epona appeared and I was able to register her at a Stable!

Which Amiibo Are Compatible With Tears of the Kingdom?

The following is a complete list of all Legend of Zelda-themed Amiibo. While I was not able to personally test all of these options due to not owning them and valuing my money given the very high resale prices of some of these figures, it is assumed that these Amiibo will also provide unique items, albeit over the course of several days of scanning. The Amiibo are as follows:

Link (Super Smash Bros)

Zelda (Super Smash Bros)

Sheik (Super Smash Bros)

Toon Link (Super Smash Bros)

Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros)

Young Link (Super Smash Bros)

Wolf Link (Twilight Princess HD)

8-Bit Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Link: Link’s Awakening (The Legend of Zelda)

Link: Ocarina of Time (The Legend of Zelda)

Link: Majora’s Mask (The Legend of Zelda)

Toon Link: Wind Waker (The Legend of Zelda)

Zelda: Wind Waker (The Legend of Zelda)

Link: Twilight Princess (The Legend of Zelda)

Link: Skyward Sword (The Legend of Zelda)

Zelda and Loftwing (The Legend of Zelda)

Link: Tears of the Kingdom (The Legend of Zelda)

Bokoblin (The Legend of Zelda)

Guardian (The Legend of Zelda)

Link Archer (The Legend of Zelda)

Link Rider (The Legend of Zelda)

Zelda (The Legend of Zelda)

Daruk (The Legend of Zelda)

Mipha (The Legend of Zelda)

Revali (The Legend of Zelda)

Urbosa (The Legend of Zelda)

With some luck and patience, you can get a bunch of great stuff from scanning Amiibo. And that’s what Amiibo unlock in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.