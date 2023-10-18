Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) isn’t the only new Mortal Kombat game. Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is available on mobile, and unlike MK1 it doesn’t reboot the timeline. But a few people are having difficulty running it. So if you’re wondering how to fix “Error Running App” in Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, here’s what you need to know.

What to Do If You Get Error Running App in Mortal Kombat: Onslaught

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is NetherRealm Studios’ mobile version of Mortal Kombat, featuring all the “old” Mortal Kombat krew. Forget General Shao, Onslaught gives you full on Shao Kahn.

The game is available on Android and iOS. However, some people have run into problems running it. Typically, they’re getting error messages such as “Error Running App. Unrecognised application. Please install from the store.”

There are a couple things to try. First of all, uninstall and reinstall the app, direct from the Google Play or Apple Apple store. And don’t try running it on BlueStacks Android emulator. I’ll explain why later.

Secondly, if you’re on iOS, try disabling Game Center. You can’t uninstall it outright, but if you log into it and remove your account from it, some people have reported that’s helped.

However, if you’re still getting this you may have to wait for NetherRealm to fix the issue.

Why Is the Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Error Happening?

Why is this happening? The error seems to relate to Onslaught’s built-in security measures. Mortal Kombat: Onslaught apparently has protection designed to stop people running it on any kind of Android emulator.

It looks as if this protection is being triggered in error and while some things, such as disabling Game Center, may help it ideally needs NetherRealm to either remove the feature or to fine tune it.

So the answer to how to fix the “Error Running App” in Mortal Kombat: Onslaught. Reinstall the app, try disabling Game Center, and if that doesn’t work, wait for NetherRealm to address the issue.