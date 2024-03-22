Category:
How to Fix ‘Failed to Establish Connection’ in Helldivers 2

Jackson Hayes
Mar 22, 2024
Image of armored soldiers posing dramatically on a rock with rifles in their hands in Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

If you’re ready to spread democracy across the galaxy in Helldivers 2, there shouldn’t be anything standing in your way. However, games can’t help but run into issues every now and again. So, if you’re encountering the “Failed to Establish Connection” error in Helldivers 2, here’s how to fix it.

How to Fix ‘Failed to Establish Connection’ in Helldivers 2

A soldier kneeling in Helldivers 2. This image is part of an article about how to fix "Failed to Establish Connection" in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 has dealt with its fair share of problems since its launch. Players have fought with black screens that make the game unplayable and server issues that force them to wait for spots to open up. The latest roadblock, however, is the “Failed to Establish Connection” error, and just like the other issues, it’s probably not your fault.

The “Failed to Establish Connection” error in Helldivers 2 appears when the Steam servers are down. So, PC players will have trouble launching the game until the servers are firing on all cylinders again. However, if you’ve determined the servers are running smoothly but are still seeing the error, there are a couple of solutions.

The first thing to try is to close the game and ensure the latest version is downloaded. Games need updates from time to time, so checking that every so often is important. If you do have the latest version of Helldivers 2, just restarting the game might do the trick. You can also try verifying your game files to make sure a problem hasn’t popped up there.

If everything looks good there, it’s time to check your Internet connection. Restarting your router may help work out any issues that are going on. While you’re doing this, it’s worth restarting your computer as well, just in case it needs a breather as you prepare to fight swarms of bugs and robots.

And that’s how to fix the “Failed to Establish Connection” error in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.

Helldivers 2
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist.