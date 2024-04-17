Grounded, with a pink insect attacking the player.
How to Fix Grounded’s ‘The Account You’re Attempting to Sign in With Isn’t Provisioned for This Environment’ Error

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 10:32 am

Are you trying to play Grounded online and getting a strange error? Well, here’s how to fix Grounded‘s “The account you’re attempting to sign in with isn’t provisioned for this environment” error.

The only real way to fix this Grounded error is to wait. This is one of the strangest errors you’re likely to encounter, and it could well leave you scratching your head. So what do you do? Normally, there are a few things to try, such as checking your internet is connected, redownloading the game, and so forth, but there’s not much point in doing that. 

Why? Because this error is specific to problems that Grounded is having at launch. It’s been out on the Xbox and PC for a while but has only just launched on other platforms. The error seems to relate to crossplay, meaning you should be okay if you’re just playing it offline, and developer Obsidian Entertainment and its “porting partner” are on the issue right now.

The last update said that while PC and PS4 issues should have been fixed, “…we are still working on a fix for the connectivity issue with multiplayer games on the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch and we’ll update everyone once it’s available.”

So, if you’re trying to play Grounded online and keep running into the error, then play the game offline and check back again later. You can also check the official Grounded X account for more information. And that’s how to fix Grounded’s “The account you’re attempting to sign in with isn’t provisioned for this environment” error.

Grounded is available now on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.