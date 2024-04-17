All Patch Notes for Grounded Fully Yoked Update

Time to get Yoked! Grounded’s finally hitting console and with it comes the big update we’ve all been waiting for. Here are the full patch notes for Grounded’s Fully Yoked Update.

The backyard’s busting with brand new content. We’ve got new weapons, new queens, even an entirely New Game+! There are dozens of hours’ worth of content in this new update, so let’s dive right in to all those nitty gritty details.

Each of the three ant colonies now has a royal leader residing deep within their respective hills. These new Ant Queens are not fightable bosses. They instead offer you a choice: either befriend or betray with a tasty offering. Which you choose affects the rewards you receive and how the colony reacts. Some choices have cascading effects that aren’t immediately apparent…

THE BACKYARD, REMIXED (NEW GAME+)

Next up, we’ve remixed your backyard! Introducing the New Game+ mode: a complete overhaul that adds layers of complexity and challenge. Instead of finishing the game, you will have the option to enter an alternate dimension via the new REMIX.R device. Each playthrough in this mode remixes the yard in a host of ways that will give you new challenges and rewards.

Accessing New Game+ requires defeating the Broodmother, Mantis, Wasp Queen, and completing the Javamatic fight. When entering this mode, all of your existing bases, items, recipes unlocks, etc. will carry over with you.

INFUSED CREATURES

In Remixed backyards, creatures can be infused with the power of Raw Science. Not only do they have more health, do more damage, and attack faster, but they also have unique properties that make them extra challenging.

NEW TRINKETS

The good news is that infused creatures can drop special trinkets that are also infused with Raw Science. These new trinkets also have special randomized properties. Ominent Badges can be collected again, and have new properties, and every BURG.L Chip awards a new BURG.L Chip Trinket, they too will have randomized properties to give you more options on how to build your character.

YOKING STATION +10

The Yoking Station, available at the ASL in a remixed yard, allows you to upgrade your weapons to even more powerful levels. To upgrade your weapons, you will need to find new materials and resources only found in remixed yards.

SLURP THE CORE WITH MORE MOLARS

Molars can be gathered once more, and you will need to continue to collect them to stay as swole as the creatures of the yard. In a remixed yard, the molars are now in new, randomized locations.

NEW ASL ADDITIONS

There are a large number of new additions to the Science Shop. Check out the ASL for a new sign set, the Yoking Station, new weapons, equipment, and more, that can only be purchased in a remixed yard. To help with purchasing the new items there are new Raw Science spawn locations, and MIX.Rs have increased rewards.

EVEN MORE

There are other changes that are made to the yard in a remixed world, including more loot chests, different candy, and some other surprises.

NEW PLATFORMS

The game can now be played additional platforms, including the newly added PlayStation 4|5 and Nintendo Switch. Players across all platforms can experience this Grounded: Fully Yoked edition of the final game, together, with crossplay!

“BUGS FIGHT EACH OTHER” CUSTOM GAME OPTION

By default, natural enemies will fight each other if they are near each other, and neutral creatures will fight each other if struck accidentally. This can now be turned off (useful in Playgrounds when designing encounter rooms for the player).

LINK COLORS

Links now have 5 color options for distinguishing them while editing.

MULTIPLAYER LOAD GAME

You can now load a save while in the middle of a multiplayer session. All connected clients will load into the new world once the load is complete.

RECOVER PETS

A new Game Repair button has been added to recover any pets that are not currently following you.

Pets allocated to a pet house will also teleport to their house, in case they are outside of the terrain.

OBJECT CAPACITY

An object capacity meter can be found on the pause menu that tells you how many objects, either in a Playground or a standard game, you have in your level. This is useful to know if you are sharing worlds with lower end machines to make sure the game can be played reliably on all hardware.

If you have no intention of having your yard be as crossplay compatible as possible, this capacity limit can be changed in the Game Settings menu to match your platform’s suggested limit or have no limit at all.

PLAYGROUND LINK COPY/PASTE

There are now buttons available to copy and paste the configuration of a Link in a Playground.

PLAYGROUND BROWSER FILTERING

Community Playgrounds can be filtered by keywords, player count and genre while browsing.

REPORTING PLAYGROUNDS

Community Playgrounds can be reported by players if they violate rules.

NEW CONTENT

NEW BUILDINGS

12 Ant Queen-related buildings Chaise Lounges Chandeliers Stuffed Queens Head Mount

Yoking Station

New Floor Rugs

Termite King Pipe Organ

REDACTED

NEW PET

3 new Baby Ant Pets to befriend.

NEW EQUIPMENT

Over 20 new items and equipment.

Over 20 new trinkets.

A lot of these will be found only in New Game+

NEW MUTATIONS

Antbassador – Become one with the ants of the yard.

NEW SIGNS

A new sign-set that can only be purchased in New Game+

4 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

2 for the base game

2 for New Game+

FULL JAPANESE VOICE OVERS

The game now has full Japanese voice over, including voices for the teens, BURG.L, cutscenes, and audio logs. Select Japanese Voice Over from the Game Options menu to enable this feature.

There are a number of new props that are now available to be placed in Playgrounds. This includes the Jack o Lantern, Ice Caps Box, Big TazT, Big Dice, Wendell Chair, Big SCA.B Mesh, Stump Bark and Pulp, Rash, Yoked Girth and Yogi Swole, Quarter, Garden Light, Milk Molar Bottle and Lid, Gnome, Baseball Bat, Trash Bag, Pink Slip, Anarchis, Lab Dome, Pink Flower Petals, Cattails, Honeycomb, Lilypad, Shovel, Cacti, Charcoal Bag, Moldorc’s Castle, the Bird Bath, and more.

COMBAT

Attack speed slow effects no longer stack.

ANIMATION

Stagger animations for all ants and stinkbugs now physically displace them.

ARMOR AND WEAPONS

Increasing scythe attack speed by 15%.

Lowering attack speed bonus granted by battle axe combo finishers by 5%.

The Mighty upgrade path now applies an additional status effect to weapons, much like the Sleek upgrade path for armor.

ITEMS

Trinket items that previously appeared as brown bags now have a new shared trinket model.

Gold cards are not required for 100% on the Report Card.

UI

Quest objectives on the map show the quest name now when hovered over.

Trailer Marker names are shown on the map when hovering over a Trail Marker icon if a name is set.

Improved image quality of item icons on lower end hardware.

AUDIO

New audio track added for New Game+

PLAYGROUNDS

Ziplines created in Playground edit mode cannot be recycled or renamed in Play mode.

OPTIMIZATION

Significantly reduced the CPU load of the game.

Significantly reduced the CPU load during defense events.

Reduced memory usage across the game.

Saving the game is now faster.

MAJOR FIXES

Audio logs that were collected but not showing up in the Data tab will properly show up now. This was affecting some people from getting 100%.

Animations and audio work correctly for clients when someone else uses a dandelion tuft.

Some buildings placed in very specific locations will no longer be unsupported upon loading the save.

Fixed a problem where certain stacks of ladders could cause a saved game to never finish loading.

Non-grid buildings attached to grid buildings will now appear and disappear correctly on clients.

Bugs will interact with the world around them more often (Lady Bugs chasing Aphids, Aphids dropping Honeydew, etc.)

OTHER FIXES

You can steal from aphids while wearing sleek aphid slippers.

“Read To Me” will now read building customization sliders correctly.

Buildings cannot be placed inside stem pallets.

Digging up Koi fish bones and scales as a client no longer has them float up quickly and teleport back.

Weapon upgrade icons on the HotPouch no longer disappear after hitting something.

Black Ants properly navigate from outside the Trash area back to their ant hill.

PLAYGROUNDS FIXES

The building distance axis will now be properly conveyed to clients in Playground Design Mode.

Preplaced grid buildings placed in the air can no longer be induced to collapse in Play Mode, unless Building Damage is enabled.

Non-building actors placed on slopes will no longer change rotation slightly when relocated.

Placed objects with simulated physics now correctly simulate physics in play mode and not in edit mode.

If an object is rescaled while being relocated, clients will now see the correct scale.

Pre-existing scene objects will no longer disappear when loading the game after trashing them and then undoing the trash.

In edit mode, destroying a building with other buildings attached to it will now reliably destroy the dependent buildings as well.

The Toggle Grid Snap radial menu option now works even outside of placement mode.

Slime Mold Grass will no longer become uninteractable after being relocated.

Double-clicking a building supporting Place Many in the Playgrounds build menu will no longer immediately place a copy.

Buildings placed on scaled buildings will no longer sometimes appear at the wrong height.

Mushrooms will no longer lose their stems when relocated.

Undo operations cannot be redone if another player makes conflicting changes to the same actors.

The Lab Control Panel now faces the correct way when placed on walls.

Dandelion D can now be placed and trashed in Playgrounds.

Cacti can now be copied and relocated.

Dice can now be copied and relocated.

Mushroom Curved Doors will no longer rotate and break after cancelling connection from them.

ASL Terminal and Resource Surveyor screens will appear correctly after undoing destruction.

ASL Terminal and Resource Surveyor will actually reappear when destruction is undone.

Players can no longer become stuck on the Frankenline when transitioning between Play and Design mode.

Strange Spore is easier to place.

Table B can now be stacked.

