How to Fix No Offers Available in Fortnite V-Bucks Store

Epic Games’ Fortnite has been around for quite a while now, but even then, there’s still a good chance you’ll run into the odd bug or glitch that has plagued the game since its inception. If you’re getting the No Offers Available message in the Fortnite V-Bucks store, here’s how to fix it.

Fortnite V-Bucks No Offers Available Error Explained

The No Offers Available error usually only pops up for Fortnite players who are playing the game on PlayStation, with multiple PS4 or PS5 profiles and accounts accessing the same installed game file.

You might notice that if you jump into Fortnite on the PlayStation profile that you downloaded the game on, you’ll be able to see all your V-Bucks offers in-game no problem. However, if you log in with another profile on the same console, you won’t get any offers, and you won’t be able to purchase any of your V-Bucks.

How to Fix No Offers Available in Fortnite

There’s some good news and bad news on this front. The good news is that there is indeed a reliable fix for No Offers Available in Fortnite. The bad news is that it requires you to delete and reinstall the game using the PlayStation profile that you want to purchase your V-Bucks with.

So to fix it, delete the game entirely from your system. Then, log into the profile that you want to purchase V-Bucks on, and download and reinstall the game from the PlayStation Store. Now, when you boot up Fortnite again, you should be able to purchase your V-Bucks with no issue.

The complication arises when you have multiple people playing on the same console who all want to buy V-Bucks, because this then forces you to delete and reinstall the game whenever someone wants to make that purchase. But for now, this is the best and most reliable workaround.

If, for whatever reason, you’re running into this error but you’re not playing on PlayStation or have multiple profiles to deal with, then you should try one of the usual fixes:

Make sure the game is up to date.

Restart the game completely.

Restart your system completely.

Reset your internet connection and make sure it’s stable.

If none of the above methods work, you may have to escalate by contacting Epic Games support.

And that’s how to fix No Offers Available in Fortnite.

