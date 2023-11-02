Are you trying to play Rainbow Six Siege and getting a strange code? Here’s how to fix Rainbow Six Siege error code 8-0x0000006a.

Why You’re Getting Error Code 8-0x0000006a

Rainbow Six Siege error code 8-0x0000006a indicates a connectivity or server issue. There are few things you could try and I’ll list those in a minute. But the first thing to do is go to the Rainbow Six Siege Service Status page here and check if the game is down.

If you see “unplanned issues” or “outages” on whatever platform you’re trying to play the game on, there’s a problem and all you can do is wait till they’re fixed. You can also check the Rainbow Six Siege Twitter account.

If both the Twitter account and status page say things are okay, check DownDetector. Sometimes, people report issues there faster than companies can update their service status.

At the time of this article’s most recent update, Nov. 2, 2023, people were reporting problems with Rainbow Six Siege, with many citing error code 8-0x0000006a as the culprit. If you’re checking this article at any other time, please refer to the above resources.

How to Fix Error Code 8-0x0000006a in Rainbow Six Siege

If none of those mention any outages, then there are a few things to try at your end.

Restart your computer or console

Check that you can go online with other games or apps

Reboot your rooter

Check for any local internet outages

But, going by past errors of this nature, the chances are that it’s a server issue, which is what’s happening on Nov. 2, 2023. So the answer to how to fix Rainbow Six Siege error code 8-0x0000006a right now is to check the service status page and wait.

