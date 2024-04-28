Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction milestone rewards will be the last solo rewards for the Parade Partners event currently in progress. Players can collect a variety of rewards, including the Drum Tokens needed to progress or finish their parade floats.
All Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction Rewards & Prizes
The Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction milestone rewards are broken down into 48 levels. Players can win cash, sticker packs, tokens, and a total of 15,180 free dice rolls if all levels are completed. Below are all the rewards for the Anniversary Auction solo challenge.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|70 Tokens
|2
|5 Points
|Cash
|3
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|75 Points
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15 Points
|80 Dice Rolls
|6
|15 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|20 Points
|120 Tokens
|8
|25 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (10 Min)
|9
|150 Points
|230 Dice Rolls
|10
|25 Points
|140 Tokens
|
|11
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|30 Points
|Cash
|13
|35 Points
|180 Tokens
|14
|450 Points
|600 Dice Rolls
|15
|50 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|16
|60 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|17
|70 Points
|220 Tokens
|18
|80 Points
|Cash
|19
|900 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|20
|60 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|
|21
|65 Points
|250 Tokens
|22
|70 Points
|Cash
|23
|90 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|24
|1,500 Points
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|25
|120 Points
|260 Tokens
|26
|200 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|150 Points
|280 Tokens
|28
|140 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|29
|900 Points
|Cash
|30
|170 Points
|125 Dice Rolls
|
|31
|180 Points
|320 Tokens
|32
|210 Points
|Cash
|33
|250 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800 Points
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|35
|250 Points
|350 Tokens
|36
|350 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|37
|600 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|380 Tokens
|39
|4,000 Points
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|40
|700 Points
|High Roller Boost (15 Min)
|41
|900 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|42
|800 Points
|450 Tokens
|43
|2,700 Points
|Cash
|44
|1,100 Points
|700 Dice Rolls
|45
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|1,250 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|47
|1,500 Points
|650 Tokens
|48
|7,500 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Anniversary Auction in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction milestone rewards can be earned via pickups scattered around the board. Like shields, landing on the tokens will award players points boosted by the current dice roll modifier in use.
For this event, I like to live dangerously. If I have the dice rolls, I’ll amp my modifier up to 10 or higher to make quick work of the points needed for milestone rewards. While there is a chance of landing on nothing, the times a pickup tile is hit will be worth it, often dropping multiple rewards at once on lower milestone levels.
When Does The Anniversary Auction Event End?
The Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction event takes place from 11 AM ET on April 28 to May 1, 2024. This gives fans 72 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible.
How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
Players need piles of dice rolls to play Monopoly GO. To get them free, log on daily to complete Quick Wins, wrap up your sticker collections via trades, and finish milestone levels in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.