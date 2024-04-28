Mr Moneybags in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction milestone rewards will be the last solo rewards for the Parade Partners event currently in progress. Players can collect a variety of rewards, including the Drum Tokens needed to progress or finish their parade floats.

All Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO Parade Partners point glitch
Screenshot via Escapist

The Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction milestone rewards are broken down into 48 levels. Players can win cash, sticker packs, tokens, and a total of 15,180 free dice rolls if all levels are completed. Below are all the rewards for the Anniversary Auction solo challenge.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 Points70 Tokens
25 PointsCash
310 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
475 Points125 Dice Rolls
515 Points80 Dice Rolls
615 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
720 Points120 Tokens
825 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (10 Min)
9150 Points230 Dice Rolls
1025 Points140 Tokens
1130 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1230 PointsCash
1335 Points180 Tokens
14450 Points600 Dice Rolls
1550 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1660 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
1770 Points220 Tokens
1880 PointsCash
19900 Points800 Dice Rolls
2060 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2165 Points250 Tokens
2270 PointsCash
2390 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
241,500 Points1,200 Dice Rolls
25120 Points260 Tokens
26200 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
27150 Points280 Tokens
28140 Points100 Dice Rolls
29900 PointsCash
30170 Points125 Dice Rolls
31180 Points320 Tokens
32210 PointsCash
33250 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
341,800 Points1,500 Dice Rolls
35250 Points350 Tokens
36350 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
37600 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
38700 Points380 Tokens
394,000 Points2,800 Dice Rolls
40700 PointsHigh Roller Boost (15 Min)
41900 Points500 Dice Rolls
42800 Points450 Tokens
432,700 PointsCash
441,100 Points700 Dice Rolls
451,000 PointsCash
461,250 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
471,500 Points650 Tokens
487,500 Points6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Anniversary Auction in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction milestone rewards can be earned via pickups scattered around the board. Like shields, landing on the tokens will award players points boosted by the current dice roll modifier in use.

For this event, I like to live dangerously. If I have the dice rolls, I’ll amp my modifier up to 10 or higher to make quick work of the points needed for milestone rewards. While there is a chance of landing on nothing, the times a pickup tile is hit will be worth it, often dropping multiple rewards at once on lower milestone levels.

Related: Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

When Does The Anniversary Auction Event End?

The Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction event takes place from 11 AM ET on April 28 to May 1, 2024. This gives fans 72 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Players need piles of dice rolls to play Monopoly GO. To get them free, log on daily to complete Quick Wins, wrap up your sticker collections via trades, and finish milestone levels in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

