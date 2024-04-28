Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction milestone rewards will be the last solo rewards for the Parade Partners event currently in progress. Players can collect a variety of rewards, including the Drum Tokens needed to progress or finish their parade floats.

All Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

The Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction milestone rewards are broken down into 48 levels. Players can win cash, sticker packs, tokens, and a total of 15,180 free dice rolls if all levels are completed. Below are all the rewards for the Anniversary Auction solo challenge.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 70 Tokens 2 5 Points Cash 3 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 75 Points 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Points 80 Dice Rolls 6 15 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 20 Points 120 Tokens 8 25 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (10 Min) 9 150 Points 230 Dice Rolls 10 25 Points 140 Tokens 11 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Points Cash 13 35 Points 180 Tokens 14 450 Points 600 Dice Rolls 15 50 Points Gold Sticker Pack 16 60 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 17 70 Points 220 Tokens 18 80 Points Cash 19 900 Points 800 Dice Rolls 20 60 Points Pink Sticker Pack 21 65 Points 250 Tokens 22 70 Points Cash 23 90 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 24 1,500 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 25 120 Points 260 Tokens 26 200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 150 Points 280 Tokens 28 140 Points 100 Dice Rolls 29 900 Points Cash 30 170 Points 125 Dice Rolls 31 180 Points 320 Tokens 32 210 Points Cash 33 250 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 1,800 Points 1,500 Dice Rolls 35 250 Points 350 Tokens 36 350 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 37 600 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 38 700 Points 380 Tokens 39 4,000 Points 2,800 Dice Rolls 40 700 Points High Roller Boost (15 Min) 41 900 Points 500 Dice Rolls 42 800 Points 450 Tokens 43 2,700 Points Cash 44 1,100 Points 700 Dice Rolls 45 1,000 Points Cash 46 1,250 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 47 1,500 Points 650 Tokens 48 7,500 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Anniversary Auction in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction milestone rewards can be earned via pickups scattered around the board. Like shields, landing on the tokens will award players points boosted by the current dice roll modifier in use.

For this event, I like to live dangerously. If I have the dice rolls, I’ll amp my modifier up to 10 or higher to make quick work of the points needed for milestone rewards. While there is a chance of landing on nothing, the times a pickup tile is hit will be worth it, often dropping multiple rewards at once on lower milestone levels.

When Does The Anniversary Auction Event End?

The Monopoly GO Anniversary Auction event takes place from 11 AM ET on April 28 to May 1, 2024. This gives fans 72 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Players need piles of dice rolls to play Monopoly GO. To get them free, log on daily to complete Quick Wins, wrap up your sticker collections via trades, and finish milestone levels in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

