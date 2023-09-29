If you want to know how to fix the Great Venigni Signature Coat and Glasses not showing in Lies of P, hopefully we can help. Not being able to access the items can be frustrating, and given that it’s a bonus that you paid for, that’s understandable. The special items are included with the Deluxe Edition of Lies of P, and if you’ve not found them yet in the game, or they’re simply not appearing for you, then hopefully we can help.

While it’s not a game-breaking bug as some games suffer, it’s an irritating one, especially as it’s probably something you were looking forward to, or you’d just bought the Deluxe Edition to help support the devs. There are a few potential fixes for this issue that will help you know how to fix the Great Venigni Signature Coat and Glasses not showing in Lies of P.

How to Fix The Great Venigni Signature Coat and Glasses Not Showing in Lies of P

The first thing you’ll want to do is double check you’ve redeemed the code, in the event you bought a physical copy. We know it’s basic, but it’s also easy to forget to do this stuff. If you bought the game physically, the code could be in a variety of places including your email, the receipt, the box, or a card that came with it all. If you find it, you can simply redeem the code in the digital store and download it, and you’ll be good to go.

If you bought the game digitally, however, then it’s worth doing a few different things. The first one is to go to the digital store and see if you can find the add-on there to download. Make sure it’s installed, and then you should be able to access the additional content in-game via the menus. If you’re on Steam and it’s still struggling, then head to your settings, go to downloads, clear your download cache and try redownloading again.

If all else fails, then we’d recommend trying to contact the company themselves. There’s no general support email on the website, or at least not one that we could see, so it’s worth going onto the website and then looking at the top right and choosing your preferred way of trying to contact them. Hopefully they’ll be able to sort things out with your help, and then you can dress all fancy in Lies of P.

