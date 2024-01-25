Getting between a trainer and his Pals is asking for trouble. Unfortunately, that’s happening to a lot of players right now. Here’s how to fix the Palworld “the match you are trying to join is running an incompatible version of the game” error.

How to Fix the Palworld ‘the Match You Are Trying to Join Is Running an Incompatible Version of the Game’ Error

When a game is in an early access period, like Palworld, there are going to be a lot of moving parts. Players will frequently run into bugs, leaving them scratching their heads. But it’s an entirely different story when the game itself is keeping people out.

Players first reported the “The match you are trying to join is running an incompatible version of the game” error at launch when people on Steam tried to join a match with friends on Game Pass or vice versa. Everyone eventually learned that the Steam and Game Pass versions of the game are different and don’t allow for crossplay. However, the error has reared its ugly head again.

This time around, the error has to do with a recent patch of Palworld. The team at Pocketpair is working hard to plug all the holes in its massive success, and that means updates are bound to happen now and again. But with so many people updating at once, a logjam in the servers has happened that Pocketpair is aware of.

For those running into the “The match you are trying to join is running an incompatible version of the game” error, it’s important to ensure the game is updated, but players won’t be able to join a match until the host of the server has also completed the update. Once that’s taken care of, though, and the servers are firing on all cylinders again, players and their Pals should be reunited and able to continue their journey.

And that’s how to fix the Palworld “the match you are trying to join is running an incompatible version of the game” error.

Palworld Early Access is available now.