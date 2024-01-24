Palworld Players Are Already Pulling Off Ridiculous Trick Shots

As if this game wasn’t appealing enough, Palworld players are already pulling off some ridiculous trick shots.

Palworld has taken the world by storm in recent days, with players quickly becoming obsessed with the idea of handing weapons to Pokémon. However, despite all the fun they’re having gathering resources and watching Pals battle in intense fights, gamers have found another feat they can pull off in the game: trick shots.

Trick shots are nothing new in the world of gaming. Since weapons found themselves in the medium, players have picked up their controller or mouse and tried to hit something in a unique way. Trick shots have become so popular, in fact, that DICE put Stun_gravy’s iconic Battlefield trick shot into the trailer for Battlefield 2042.

Now, Palworld players are looking to have some fun of their own. One trick shot, posted on X by Jake Lucky, shows a player climbing on Pal Sphere and launching themselves high into the air before tossing a Sphere and catching a Pal while careening toward the ground. You can check out amazing the clip below:

Dudes out here hitting Palworld trickshot catches LMAO pic.twitter.com/Sh6xEOav3W — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 23, 2024

Other impressive clips of Palworld trick shots feature players following the same steps, only to shoot and hit a Pal instead of catching one. That’s probably more in line with what people have come to expect from a trick shot, but adding a Pal to your team while also worrying about smashing into the ground is pretty impressive.

With Palworld still in early access, players are sure to discover more ways to have fun in the game, and that will likely keep the millions of people who have already bought the game coming back. The sky is truly the limit with this game.

Palworld Early Access is available now.