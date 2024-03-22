How to Free Waldhar in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Caged Magistrate Quest Guide)

As you make your way through the main story of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll inevitably run into the odd quest or two where you’re tasked with doing something but you just have no idea how to actually do it. Here’s how to free Waldhar in Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Caged Magistrate quest.

Freeing Waldhar in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you reach Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Brant will task you with visiting Waldhar in the city gaol. After talking to him, you have the opportunity to free him, but Waldhar will refuse to leave his jail cell unless you find a suitable place for him to go to.

Prod him a little further, and Waldhar will say that he wants to go somewhere full of books and tomes.

Find a Place Full of Books for Waldhar

After talking to Waldhar, head back to Brant to complete the quest, and he’ll give you a clue as to how to free Waldhar. Now, head to the Slums area and speak with Kendrick the historian, who will then task you with finding a child named Malcolm through the quest titled The Heel of History.

This quest requires you to speak with three children in the area — two of them can be located in the outdoors, while the third one is inside the church. After speaking with them, Kendrick will then take you into the ruins where Malcolm has run off to. The ruins are pretty linear, and once you reach the end of the pathway, the quest will be marked complete as you discover an underground library.

Finally, head back to gaol and speak with Waldhar again to tell him about the library. Guide him out of gaol via the side entrance, and the Caged Magistrate quest will be marked as complete as well.

And that’s how to free Waldhar in Dragon’s Dogma 2.