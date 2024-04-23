How to Get a Sparklestone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Squash Recruit Guide)

If you want to recruit Squash in Treespeak Village, you’ll need to bring him a specific rare accessory before he’ll agree. Here’s how to get a Sparklestone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and its exact map location.

Where to Get a Sparklestone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Exact Location

The Sparklestone drops from the Phantombird enemy in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Phantombirds are found in the Dappled Forest in the region outside of your Base. Enter the Dappled Forest and run around until you encounter a battle with a Phantombird, and if you’re lucky, it will drop a Sparklestone upon defeat.

If you don’t get a Sparklestone after defeating a Phantombird, keep trying. It’s a rare monster drop, so it may take you a few tries. I got it myself after three battles, but your mileage may vary. You’ll know you’ve got it if it appears in the “Obtained item(s)” section of the Results screen.

Tip: There’s a chest near the end of The Seaside Cavern in Euchrisse that contains a Lucky Badge accessory. If you equip it, the possibility of monster drops increases. I’d recommend getting this first before going for the Sparklestone to boost the drop chance.

The exact location of the Sparklestone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes can be seen in my screenshots below:

Once you’ve got your hands on the Sparklestone, return to Squash, who’s standing by the Accessory Shop in Treespeak Village, hand them the rare jewel, and they’ll join your team.

How to Build the Accessory Shop at Your Base in EC:HH

Once you’ve recruited Squash, you can build an Accessory Shop at your Base in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. To do so, follow the steps below:

Speak to Iris inside the Castle at your Base. You’ll find her at the Drafting Studio counter. Select “Blueprint” to open the Tow Development menu. Ensure you have the Hero’s Den, Trading House, and Armor Shop unlocked. Navigate to the Accessory Shop under the Armor Shop node. Click “Ready!” to unlock it. It costs 600 Headquarters Funds.

Now, you’ll have your very own Accessory Shop at your Base that you can visit at any time. You’ll find it in the Trading House on the left side of your Base’s town.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

