The Watering Can in Merge Mansion is an important item for completing many of the game’s locations, so in this article, I’m going to break down just how to get one and what it’s used for.

How to Get a Watering Can in Merge Mansion

The first step to getting a Watering Can in Merge Mansion is to complete the Old Well area. Once that’s done, the Old Well will allow you to trade 25 energy for a Water Bucket. You can do this as many times as you need to, though I recommend only getting one at a time. If you’re having trouble finding the Old Well, you can open up your Tasks menu and scroll to the bottom. It should be there.

The Water Bucket will drop either a Water Droplet or A Couple of Droplets. Depending on what size of Watering Can you’re looking for in Merge Mansion, you’ll have to merge them several times. I’ve compiled a list below of all the levels for that chain in the game. Before you begin, a Water Bucket will give you 30 drops before it needs an hour to recharge. The item will eventually break, and you’ll need to get a new one. However, one Water Bucket is enough to make a Watering Can in Merge Mansion.

Level 1: Water Droplet

Level 2: A Couple of Droplets

Level 3: Water Jug

Level 4: Small Watering Can

Level 5: Medium Watering Can

Level 6: Large Watering Can

Level 7: Watering Hose Roll

Level 8: Watering Hose with Oscillating Sprinkler

Level 9: Watering Hose with Rotating Sprinkler

Where Do You Use a Watering Can?

There are a few places you’ll need a Watering Can in Merge Mansion, and I’m going to list them below. As a note, the Water Bucket wasn’t always a part of Merge Mansion, so I’ve compiled some of this with help from the game’s wiki. Based on my experience, though, this all looks correct. This list may change as the game updates and adds new rooms and Producers, though, so keep that in mind.

For the Maintenance Room, you’ll need 1 Medium Watering Can.

For the Maze, you’ll need 1 Medium Watering Can, 6 Large Watering Cans, and 3 Watering Hose with Rotating Sprinklers.

For the Conservatory, you’ll need 2 Large Watering Cans.

For the Romantic Spot, you’ll need 1 Medium Watering Can and 1 Large Watering Can.

For the Lighthouse, you’ll need 3 Medium Watering Cans, 3 Large Watering Cans, 1 Watering Hose Rolls, and 1 Watering Hose with Oscillating Sprinkler.

For the Great Hall, you’ll need 2 Large Watering Cans and 1 Watering Hose Roll.

For the Hallway, you’ll need 1 Medium Watering Can and 4 Large Watering Cans.

For the Study, you’ll need 2 Large Watering Cans.

For Heikki’s Sauna, you’ll need 1 Watering Hose with Rotating Sprinkler.

For the Dining Room, you’ll need 1 Large Watering Can.

For the Bathroom, you’ll need 4 Large Watering Cans, 1 Watering Hose Roll, and 1 Watering Hose with Oscillating Sprinkler.

And that’s how you get a Watering Can in Merge Mansion. If you’re looking for more, check out our guide to getting Yarn.