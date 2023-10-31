Alan Wake 2’s forest stations are worth exploring, particularly if you’re a fan of health kits, goodies and so on. But wandering around, you might be wondering how to get Alan Wake 2’s Witchfinder Station computer password.

Where to Find the Password for the Witchfinder Station PC in Alan Wake 2

When you find the computer, with its four digit password, you could be forgiven for thinking you’re going to have pour over some puzzle. That’s how you get your hands on Alan Wake 2’s shotgun, after all. But it’s surprisingly easy to unlock the PC.

Why? Because the password is right there, on a sticky note. It’s easy to miss because when you interact with the computer it zooms into the screen. Instead, what you have to do is aim at the yellow splotch and them move your focus until the torch beam isn’t on the sticky note itself.

You’ll then see the password which, for me, was 2547. It’s possible the code could be different for you but whatever’s on that note, put it into the computer and it’ll unlock.

And your reward? Basically, a couple of emails about the Federal Bureau of Control’s fiction experiments. There aren’t any extra items, but if you’re a completist it’s cool to be able to read those emails.

And that’s how to get Alan Wake 2’s Witchfinder Station computer password.

