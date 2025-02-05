The dice game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a great way to earn Groschen, especially if you can give yourself a bit of an edge. Here’s how to get all Badges in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Badge Locations in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are a total of 31 Badges to find in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as listed below.

Badge Effect Location Tin Doppelganger’s Badge Doubles the points of your last throw. Can be used once per game. TBD Tin Badge of Headstart You gain a small point headstart at the start of the game.

TBD Tin Badge of Defence Cancels the effects of your opponent’s Tin badges.

TBD Tin Badge of Fortune Allows you to roll one die again. Can be used once per game.

TBD Tin Badge of Might Allows you to add one extra die to your throw. Can be used once per game.

TBD Tin Badge of Transmutation After your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 3. Can be used once per game.

TBD Carpenter’s Badge of Advantage The combination 3+5 now counts as a new formation, called the Cut. Can be used repeatedly.

TBD Tin Warlord’s Badge You gain 25% more points for this turn. Can be used once per game. Looted from Ursula’s Mother during the quest All’s Fair. Tin Badge of Resurrection After an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used once per game.

TBD Silver Doppelganger’s Badge Doubles the points of your last throw. Can be used twice per game. Can be looted from the solider on the balcony in Trosky Castle during the quest Storm. Silver Badge of Headstart You gain a moderate point headstart at the start of the game.

TBD Silver Badge of Defence Cancels the effect of your opponent’s Silver badges.

TBD Silver Swap-Out Badge After your throw, you can roll a die of your choosing again. Can be used once per game.

TBD Silver Badge of Fortune You can roll up to two dice again. Can be used once per game.

TBD Silver Badge of Might Allows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used twice per game.

TBD Silver Badge of Transmutation After your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 5. Can be used once per game.

TBD Executioner’s Badge of Advantage The combination 4+5+6 now counts as a new formation, called the Gallows. Can be used repeatedly.

TBD Silver Warlord’s Badge Gain 50% more points this turn. Can be used once per game. Can be looted from the Scribe’s Chambers in Trosky Castle during the quest Storm.

Can be looted from a hard lockpicking chest in Hendi von Grolle’s room during the quest The Fifth Commandment. Silver Badge of Resurrection After an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used twice per game.

TBD Silver King’s Badge The badge of the rightful king of the birds allows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used twice per game.

TBD Gold Doppelganger Badge Doubles the points scored from your last throw. Can be used thrice per game,

TBD Gold Badge of Headstart You gain a large point headstart at the start of the game.

TBD Gold Badge of Defence Cancels the effect of your opponent’s Gold badges.

TBD Gold Swap-Out Badge After your throw, you can throw two dice of the same value again. Can be used once per game.

TBD Gold Badge of Fortune You can roll up to three dice again. Can be used once per game.

TBD Gold Badge of Might Allows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used thrice per game. Can be looted from a hard lockpicking chest in Bathhouse Owner Adam’s office during the quest Ill Repute. Gold Badge of Transmutation After your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 1. Can be used once per game.

TBD Priest’s Badge of Advantage The combination 1+3+5 now counts as a new formation, called the Eye. Can be used repeatedly.

TBD Gold Warlord’s Badge Gain double points for this turn. Can be used once per game.

TBD Gold Badge of Resurrection After an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used thrice per game.

TBD Gold Emperor’s Badge Triples the points gained for the formation 1+1+1. Can be used repeatedly.

TBD Gold Wedding Badge A memento of Agnes and Olda’s big day. Allows you to throw up to three dice again. Can be used once per game. Obtained by winning a dice game against Innkeeper Betty in Semine.

We’ll update this article as we find more of them, but for now, that’s all you need to know about the Badges in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and how to get them. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options and the best perks to get first.

