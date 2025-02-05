Forgot password
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get All Badges in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 12:12 am

The dice game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a great way to earn Groschen, especially if you can give yourself a bit of an edge. Here’s how to get all Badges in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Badge Locations in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are a total of 31 Badges to find in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as listed below.

BadgeEffectLocation
Tin Doppelganger’s BadgeDoubles the points of your last throw. Can be used once per game.TBD
Tin Badge of HeadstartYou gain a small point headstart at the start of the game.
TBD
Tin Badge of DefenceCancels the effects of your opponent’s Tin badges.
TBD
Tin Badge of FortuneAllows you to roll one die again. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Tin Badge of MightAllows you to add one extra die to your throw. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Tin Badge of TransmutationAfter your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 3. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Carpenter’s Badge of AdvantageThe combination 3+5 now counts as a new formation, called the Cut. Can be used repeatedly.
TBD
Tin Warlord’s BadgeYou gain 25% more points for this turn. Can be used once per game.Looted from Ursula’s Mother during the quest All’s Fair.
Tin Badge of ResurrectionAfter an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Silver Doppelganger’s BadgeDoubles the points of your last throw. Can be used twice per game.Can be looted from the solider on the balcony in Trosky Castle during the quest Storm.
Silver Badge of HeadstartYou gain a moderate point headstart at the start of the game.
TBD
Silver Badge of DefenceCancels the effect of your opponent’s Silver badges.
TBD
Silver Swap-Out BadgeAfter your throw, you can roll a die of your choosing again. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Silver Badge of FortuneYou can roll up to two dice again. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Silver Badge of MightAllows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used twice per game.
TBD
Silver Badge of TransmutationAfter your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 5. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Executioner’s Badge of AdvantageThe combination 4+5+6 now counts as a new formation, called the Gallows. Can be used repeatedly.
TBD
Silver Warlord’s BadgeGain 50% more points this turn. Can be used once per game.Can be looted from the Scribe’s Chambers in Trosky Castle during the quest Storm.
Can be looted from a hard lockpicking chest in Hendi von Grolle’s room during the quest The Fifth Commandment.
Silver Badge of ResurrectionAfter an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used twice per game.
TBD
Silver King’s BadgeThe badge of the rightful king of the birds allows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used twice per game.
TBD
Gold Doppelganger BadgeDoubles the points scored from your last throw. Can be used thrice per game,
TBD
Gold Badge of HeadstartYou gain a large point headstart at the start of the game.
TBD
Gold Badge of DefenceCancels the effect of your opponent’s Gold badges.
TBD
Gold Swap-Out BadgeAfter your throw, you can throw two dice of the same value again. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Gold Badge of FortuneYou can roll up to three dice again. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Gold Badge of MightAllows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used thrice per game.Can be looted from a hard lockpicking chest in Bathhouse Owner Adam’s office during the quest Ill Repute.
Gold Badge of TransmutationAfter your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 1. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Priest’s Badge of AdvantageThe combination 1+3+5 now counts as a new formation, called the Eye. Can be used repeatedly.
TBD
Gold Warlord’s BadgeGain double points for this turn. Can be used once per game.
TBD
Gold Badge of ResurrectionAfter an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used thrice per game.
TBD
Gold Emperor’s BadgeTriples the points gained for the formation 1+1+1. Can be used repeatedly.
TBD
Gold Wedding BadgeA memento of Agnes and Olda’s big day. Allows you to throw up to three dice again. Can be used once per game.Obtained by winning a dice game against Innkeeper Betty in Semine.

We’ll update this article as we find more of them, but for now, that’s all you need to know about the Badges in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and how to get them. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options and the best perks to get first.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
