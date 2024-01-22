Want to know how to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld? Of course you do because you can’t make some of the coolest gadgets in the game without knowing how to get more of this elusive item. Thankfully for you, we’ve got the lowdown on everything you want.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

Image via Pocketpair

To get your hands on this essential crafting material, you’ll need to go and hunt down Alpha Pals. These are the boss-like enemies you’ll likely have seen roaming around the open world, with one of the first ones most players come across being the Mammorest. Taking on the Mammorest early on is an atrocious idea, but if you explore a bit, you’ll be able to find plenty of other ones to try and take down, with them being much lower levels, too.

Alpha Pals do respawn, but it takes a little bit of time for that to happen. It means there’s something of a limit to how fast you can farm the open world ones. That’s not a bad thing because you’re unlikely to need to know how to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld until you’re a few levels into the game. However, you can also get them from taking on dungeon bosses.

Related: Why Palworld on Xbox Game Pass Is Different From the Steam Version

Throughout the world of, well, Palworld, there are several cave-like entrances that seemingly have nothing inside. However, if you get close to them, you’ll discover that they’re actually dungeons. Fight your way through these instances, and you’ll likely come across a mix of poachers and Pals to fight or avoid at your own discretion. At the end of each of them, though, is a larger-than-usual Pal that you can take out, complete with a big old boss health bar.

Taking these down will also net you some Ancient Civilization Parts and can be a fun way to change things up if you’re not willing to venture any further into the open world. Each dungeon tells you the level of the challenge inside, too, and they even rotate fairly regularly as well, which means you’ll be able to come back and check again if you think the monsters inside will be too much of a challenge.

Now that you know how to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld, why not take a look at what our reviewer thinks of the game in its Early Access state? Or not – we’re not your Dad.

Palworld Early Access is available now.