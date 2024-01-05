Playing games shouldn’t be as stressful as real life, but when it comes to battle royales, it’s hard to avoid getting frustrated. Fortunately, some games recognize this and help players out by giving them easier lobbies. Here’s how to get bot lobbies in MW3 Warzone.

What Is a Bot Lobby in MW3 Warzone?

Before loading up and trying to get yourself into a bot lobby, it’s important to know what one is. Of course, as the name suggests, it’s a lobby filled with bots, aka AI, that are in the game to fill out the roster of players. Typically, you won’t encounter but a few bots in a game, but from time to time, you may come across a lobby overrun with computer-controlled characters.

Some battle royales, like Fortnite, have been pretty open about having bots in their game. It’s also pretty easy to identify them in Epic Games’ title, as they will have basic usernames and move pretty strangely. In fact, finding bots in Fortnite has become as easy as finding a Common AR, but that isn’t the case for MW3 Warzone.

The powers that be at Call of Duty have yet to confirm whether AI bots appear in Warzone, but since the game does have skill-based matchmaking, there are lobbies that feature easier competition. They’re harder to find if you’re a skilled player, but it’s not impossible.

How to Get Bot Lobbies in MW3 Warzone

The easiest way to get an easy lobby in MW3 Warzone is to create a new account and load into the game. With the game thinking you’re a new player, you will be placed against easier competition. However, since you’re likely looking for bot lobbies in Warzone because you want to boost the stats on your main account, you’ll have to try something else.

The second way to find an unskilled lobby in MW3 Warzone is by using a virtual private network, aka VPN, to spoof your location and access servers in different countries. Using a VPN is generally frowned upon by the gaming community, but if you’re not one to be deterred because of what other people think, it’s the best way to make yourself look better than you really are in Warzone.