How to Get & Equip the Magma Camo in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Having the coolest-looking gun on the virtual battlefield is a must. That’s why Call of Duty releases as many camos as it does. Here’s how to get the Magma camo in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and equip it before it’s too late.

How to Get the Magma Camo in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

As Season One of MW3 draws to a close, the powers that be want to ensure that every second players are on the game is worth it. That’s why they released the Vortex: War’s Domain limited-time event that runs until Jan. 17, giving gamers one final chance to earn rewards before a new season begins. And this opportunity is no joke, as there are 15 rewards in total, including the Magma camo, and it will take a lot of grinding to unlock them all.

Here are all of the items players can unlock during the Vortex: War’s Domain event and how much XP it takes:

“The Goat” weapon sticker (9,500 XP)

Double XP token (21,500 XP)

“Through the Smoke” large decal (36,900 XP)

Double weapon XP token (56,350 XP)

“Ghost Fire” charm (81,100 XP)

“Skull Fire” large decal (112,450 XP)

“Volcanic” emblem (152,300,000 XP)

“A Little Rusty” calling card (202,950 XP)

Double battle pass XP token (267,200 XP)

“Winged Fire” weapon sticker (348,900 XP)

Double XP token (452,550 XP)

“Forged in Flames” calling card (584,250 XP)

“Putrid Skulls” weapon sticker (751,500 XP)

Double weapon XP token (963,950 XP)

“Magma” weapon camo (1,233,700 XP)

As you can see, the Magma camo is the last item on the list, meaning you’ll have to finish the entire program to unlock it. Fortunately, you’ll unlock a few Double XP tokens along the way, and if you have a few more collecting dust, you can knock out the list fairly quickly by playing Multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies.

How to Equip the Magma Camo in MW3

Once you acquire the necessary XP to unlock the Magma camo, all you have to do to equip it is head over to the “Event” tab in the Gunsmith. Locate the camo and prepare to make all of the Christmas noobs in multiplayer and Warzone very jealous.