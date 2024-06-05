Destiny veterans will remember Exotic class items, but they have never actually been a thing in Destiny 2. They were really just cosmetic at the time, but now The Final Shape is bringing us useful Exotic class items, so that’s nice.

How to get Exotic Class Items in Destiny 2

Exotic class items will not be available in the game until June 11, at the traditional Tuesday reset of 10 AM PT. The community will need to take on and defeat the Salvation’s Edge Raid first. Teams from all over the world will battle it out to see who can be the first in the world to finish this weekend.

All we know right now is that the Exotic class items are locked away behind some new activity that we will not get access to until Episode: Echoes (the replacement for seasons) starts fully on Tuesday, June 11. It also seems that these items will be farmable, and will drop with random rolls. As such, you might need to dive into the activity a lot to get what you want. There are some very interesting perk combinations available, as you will see below.

Unsurprisingly, there are three in total, and they are directly tied to the Prismatic class. While they can be worn all the time, the Exotic benefits they confer will work only when Prismatic is equipped. They also don’t all share a perk pool because Exotic armor perks are different across classes. You can find the full details on each class item below.

Warlock – Solipsism Class Bond

Titan – Stoicism Class Mark

Hunter – Essentialism Class Cloak

Warlock Perk Pool – Solipsism Class Item

Column 1 Column 2 SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE STAG Your Rift provides damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in it. SPIRIT OF VESPER Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. SPIRIT OF THE FILAMENTS Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour. SPIRIT OF HARMONY Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element grant you Super energy. SPIRIT OF THE NECROTIC Damaging combatants with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned enemy spreads the condition. SPIRIT OF STARFIRE Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. SPIRIT OF OSMIOMANCY Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further. SPIRIT OF THE SWARM Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings. SPIRIT OF APOTHEOSIS Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen after your Super ends. SPIRIT OF THE CLAW Gain an additional melee charge.

Titan Perk Pool – Stoicism Class Item

Column 1 Column 2 SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration SPIRIT OF SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF SEVERANCE Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion. SPIRIT OF CONTACT Damaging a target with a powered melee causes all nearby enemies to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted. SPIRIT OF HOARFROST Your Barricade becomes a wall of Stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. SPIRIT OF SCARS Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your Super’s element create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration. SPIRIT OF THE ETERNAL WARRIOR Gain a damage bonus for weapons matching your Super’s element when your Super ends. SPIRIT OF THE HORN Your Barricade unleashes a blast of Solar energy that scorches targets SPIRIT OF THE ABEYANT Improves Drengr’s Lash. Drengr’s Lash projectiles track targets more aggressively and travel further. SPIRIT OF ALPHA LUPI Generates a healing pulse when Barricade is activated. SPIRIT OF THE BEAR Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with Unbreakable is converted to Super energy. SPIRIT OF THE ARMAMENTARIUM Gain an additional grenade charge.

Hunter Perk Pool – Essentialism Class Item

Column 1 Column 2 SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF THE INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. SPIRIT OF THE SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE DRAGON Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time. SPIRIT OF THE CYRTARACHNE Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade. SPIRIT OF GALANOR Hits and final blows with your Super will return Super energy after it ends. SPIRIT OF THE GYRFALCON Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible. SPIRIT OF THE FOETRACER Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability’s element. SPIRIT OF THE LIAR Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch. SPIRIT OF CALIBAN Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. SPIRIT OF THE WORMHUSK Dodging gives a small health and shield bump. SPIRIT OF RENEWAL Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage, and targets inside the area deal reduced damage. SPIRIT OF THE COYOTE Gain an additional class ability charge.

