How To Get Fallout Power Armor in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked

Epic Games teased the inclusion of Fallout’s iconic Power Armor in Fortnite Season 3 days before the season kicked off, and players have been desperate to romp around the Island as a member of the Brotherhood of Steel. Here’s how to get it!

Recommended Videos

Can you wear Power Armor in Fortnite Season 3?

Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel. pic.twitter.com/x3IEwZOxtU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2024

Yes and no. Yes, Power Armor is technically in Fortnite, but no, it’s not like it is in the Fallout series. the T-60 Power Armor, the set you see in the Fallout Prime series, is a skin you can unlock via the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass.

So, no, you can’t find and equip Power Armor in Fortnite as if it were a B.R.U.T.E. mech or vehicle. Instead, players will need to grind levels by completing weekly challenges in order to unlock Fallout Power Armor via the Battle Pass.

Fortnite x Fallout Power Armor Styles

Luckily, the T-60 Power Armor comes in more colors than just the standard issue grey. Taking a page from Fallout 4, players can unlock two variants, including a Hellcat Red paint job, complete with black flames. But nothing will be as menacing as the black armor with glowing red eyes.

These, like other Battle Pass Skin Variants, are unlocked by completing more pages of the Battle Pass, including the bonus rewards pages.

Other Fortnite x Fallout Cosmetics

In addition to Power Armor, players will be able to unlock the iconic Mister Handy robot as a back bling. We can only hope he will have voice lines to add some Fallout humor to Fortnite.

And if you’re parched hunting down relics of the past, Nuka Cola will be tucked away in chests and coolers around The Island. These little bursts of energy will restore health, just like in the Fallout games!

That’s everything we know about the Fallout x Fortnite collabs in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more