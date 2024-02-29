There are a few different types of currencies you’ll be using in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and it’s important to know how to get and use each one of them. With that in mind, here’s how to get Golden Plumes in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

What are Golden Plumes in FF7 Rebirth?

Golden Plumes are a new type of currency introduced in FF7 Rebirth, and they’re primarily used for purchasing new cosmetics for your chocobos. To use them, head to the local chocobo ranch in whichever region you’re in, and talk to the shopkeeper.

From here, you’ll see a list of cosmetic items you can buy for your chocobo. Each region usually offers up a new head piece, chest piece, and leg piece. It’s important to note that these are only for cosmetic purposes, and have no bearing whatsoever on gameplay and combat.

How to Get Golden Plumes in FF7 Rebirth

Now that we’ve gone over how to use them and what they’re for, it’s time to talk about how you can actually get Golden Plumes in FF7 Rebirth. There are two main ways of getting them, as listed below:

By activating chocobo stops

By wrangling the regional chocobo

As you’re traversing the open-world, every so often you’ll come across a small chocobo who will lead you to a defunct chocobo stop. Follow it, then press and hold the triangle button to have Cloud lift up the sign to reactivate the chocobo stop. Doing so will unlock the stop for fast travel, and also reward you with one Golden Plume.

Whenever you reach a new region, you’ll also have to wrangle the regional chocobo to unlock fast travel within that new region itself. You can find the regional chocobo by looking for the footprint icon on your map.

These wrangling missions usually require you to sneak up to them without getting noticed by the other chocobos. Once you’ve reached your target, press the triangle button to wrangle them into submission. Doing so will reward you with three Golden Plumes.

And that’s how you can get and use Golden Plumes in FF7 Rebirth.