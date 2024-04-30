When Will The Hunt: Showdown Graphics Update Release?

It’s always exciting when your favorite game gets a nice graphical update, but Hunt: Showdown players have been waiting for what feels like forever. Here’s what you need to know about when the CryEngine 5.11 update will hit and which consoles it will affect.

If you’re eager for the new graphical update to hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, you may need to hold your horses for just a while longer. While the update is still scheduled to hit sometime in Early 2024, there has not been much said outside of that. There seem to be a few reasons as to why the graphical update is taking so long, however.

Video by Hunt: Showdown via YouTube

As General Manager for Crytek David Fifield mentions in the video above, the removal of support for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will not happen sooner than April 2024. With the timeframe coming to a close, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will need to migrate to a newer console. Hunt: Showdown has received a next-gen patch of sorts already, but the swap over to the newest version of CryEngine will not work on previous-generation consoles.

While waiting for updates like this is never fun, there are still plenty of things to do in Hunt: Showdown. It’s speculated that more information regarding the graphics engine change will come after the Desolation’s Wake event comes to a close.

Screenshot by The Escapist

So, we’re officially in the end-of-life portion for the previous-generation consoles, with all eyes looking toward the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While there is no more concrete information regarding this update, we can keep our eyes peeled on the official Hunt: Showdown X Account to see when new features are being added. I’m hoping this graphics engine update doesn’t hurt my PC as much as folks said using the Reaper affected their FPS.

Hunt: Showdown is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

