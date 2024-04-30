Is Hunt: Showdown Pay To Win? Answered

With so many multiplayer games available on the market, Hunt: Showdown feels like a breath of fresh air. It’s full of tension and high-octane gameplay, but you may be worried that other players can buy their way to victory.

Can You Pay To Win in Hunt: Showdown?

Thankfully, even with the numerous DLC packs available to purchase for Hunt: Showdown, everything you need for victory is available in the base game. Certain packs like the Fear the Reaper pack may feel a little pay-to-win, essentially cloaking your character in full black, but you can still eliminate players using these Hunters with pure skill.

There are some skins that I would consider pay-to-lose, rather. The gorgeous but incredibly bright Navy Blue garments worn by The Prodigal Daughter, for example, will make you stick out like a sore thumb against the browns and pale colors of the world around you.

Every gun that comes in a DLC pack is available in the base game. You’ll just receive an exclusive skin to show that you’ve purchased a character. Beyond that, there is nothing in the DLC packs that isn’t obtainable in-game.

How To Extract More Often

Hunt: Showdown is not a game that will hold your hand, but it’s one that you can slowly master by playing and learning from your mistakes. Finding someone cloaked in full black is difficult, but start searching through the bushes in a heavily contested area to yield great results. You’ll need to play with your intuition, and most importantly — your ears.

Paying attention to the sounds around you is going to be one of the best ways to eliminate an enemy, no matter what kind of skin they’re wearing. This could technically be considered “pay-to-win”, especially for players using lower-quality headphones. You can still be competitive and enjoy your time in Hunt: Showdown by playing over speakers or headphones.

While I’m still building up my MMR, I’ve been playing a mix between headphones and speakers, and have still found it possible to not only get kills but also extract while wearing both default and Legendary outfits. You’ve just got to play to your strengths and weaknesses and start becoming the greatest Hunter of them all.

Hunt: Showdown is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

