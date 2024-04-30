Category:
Is Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) Free?

The zone asks for an entry ticket
Patrick Souza
Published: Apr 30, 2024

Now available on its Early Access, Gray Zone Warfare is up for players on Steam who are eager to get a new, different experience in this open-world shooter MMO game. But do you need to open your wallet?

Is Gray Zone Warfare Free To Play?

Gray Zone Warfare is currently a paid game, and there are no plans for it to become free in the future. The game is currently sitting at a $34,99 price on Steam (its only available platform), and there is no evidence that the game might become cheaper or simply go out for free anytime soon.

In fact, the price is stated to increase when it gets officially released. If you’re looking to give it a go, getting it while it’s still on Early Access is your best option. We don’t know how much it’ll cost when it gets the official release, but you’re likely never getting it any cheaper from here on out outside of big sales on the platform.

Gameplay for Gray Zone Warfare
Image via Madfinger Games

The current release does not represent the title in its entirety, of course, as there are still many planned features to be implemented such as an expanded map with weather systems, advanced customization, new quests and storylines, seasonal events and much more. This will all come in time, also serving as extra justification for the price tag. The game is indie company Madfinger Games‘ first dab at a bigger title, as they have mostly years of mobile games on their backs.

So, regardless of wanting to enjoy it right now, you’ll first need to pay a bit for Gray Zone Warfare, as it won’t come for free. The game is currently PC exclusive, but developers have expressed a desire to eventually bring it to consoles. Maybe an Xbox Game Pass release will not be so far in the future.

Gray Zone Warfare
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.