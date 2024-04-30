Is Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) Free?

Now available on its Early Access, Gray Zone Warfare is up for players on Steam who are eager to get a new, different experience in this open-world shooter MMO game. But do you need to open your wallet?

Is Gray Zone Warfare Free To Play?

Gray Zone Warfare is currently a paid game, and there are no plans for it to become free in the future. The game is currently sitting at a $34,99 price on Steam (its only available platform), and there is no evidence that the game might become cheaper or simply go out for free anytime soon.

In fact, the price is stated to increase when it gets officially released. If you’re looking to give it a go, getting it while it’s still on Early Access is your best option. We don’t know how much it’ll cost when it gets the official release, but you’re likely never getting it any cheaper from here on out outside of big sales on the platform.

The current release does not represent the title in its entirety, of course, as there are still many planned features to be implemented such as an expanded map with weather systems, advanced customization, new quests and storylines, seasonal events and much more. This will all come in time, also serving as extra justification for the price tag. The game is indie company Madfinger Games‘ first dab at a bigger title, as they have mostly years of mobile games on their backs.

So, regardless of wanting to enjoy it right now, you’ll first need to pay a bit for Gray Zone Warfare, as it won’t come for free. The game is currently PC exclusive, but developers have expressed a desire to eventually bring it to consoles. Maybe an Xbox Game Pass release will not be so far in the future.

