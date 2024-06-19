How to get Harmony in Warframe

Harmony is one of Jade’s signature weapons in Warframe, a direct contrast to Hate, which is wielded by the Stalker. Harmony’s heavy attacks instantly kill enemies that are open to Mercy kills. Defeating numerous enemies in this manner will empower allies with extended melee range for their own attacks.

How to farm Harmony in Warframe

To get Harmony in Warframe, you will need to play the Ascension game mode that was introduced to Warframe with the Jade Shadows update. During this mode, you can get the blueprint for Harmony, or you can earn Vestigial Motes that can be exchanged directly for the parts and blueprints.

New Ascension Game Mode – Brutus (Uranus) Drop Tables: Harmony’s blueprint has a chance to be rewarded from the new Ascension Game Mode on Brutus, Uranus.

Harmony’s blueprint has a chance to be rewarded from the new Ascension Game Mode on Brutus, Uranus. Ordis’ “Release Vestigial Motes” Store in the Larunda Relay: Harmony’s blueprint can be exchanged for Vestigial Motes via Ordis in the Larunda Relay on Mercury. You can fast travel to Ordis after arriving at the Relay from the Fast Travel menu. Interact with Ordis and select the “Release Vestigial Motes” option. The blueprint will cost 300 Vestigial Motes.

Harmony’s blueprint can be exchanged for Vestigial Motes via Ordis in the Larunda Relay on Mercury. You can fast travel to Ordis after arriving at the Relay from the Fast Travel menu. Interact with Ordis and select the “Release Vestigial Motes” option. The blueprint will cost 300 Vestigial Motes. In-Game Market: Harmony can be purchased on the in-game Market for Platinum.

How to get Vestigial Motes

Ascension mission will reward players with 11-13 Vestigial Motes or 16-18 on Steel Path when they finish the mission. You can also find three beacons in the mission to call in a Sister of Parvos toward the end. Defeating the Sister will reward you with 5-7 Vestigial Motes and a chance at a new Arcane, listed below, or 8-10 Motes and a guaranteed Arcane on Steel Path. Sisters of Parvos will also drop Steel Essence in Steel Path Ascension missions. So, you could end up finishing with anywhere up to 20 Vestigial Motes on normal mode or 28 on Steel Path.

The Sister will be Level 75 on Normal mode, and Level 175 on Steel Path mode.

How to build Harmony

Once you have the blueprint, you will need the following resources to build it in the Foundry:

15000 Credits

5000 Alloy Plate

500 Plastids

20 Gallium

18 Morphics

Harmony Stats in Warframe

Attack Speed – 1.08

Slam Attack Damage – 480

Slide Attack Damage – 480

Combo Duration – 5 seconds

Follow Through – 60%

Range – 2.6 meters

Normal Attack Puncture Damage – 168 Slash Damage – 72 Total Damage – 240 Critical Chance – 20% Critical Multiplier – 2.20X Status Chance – 36%

Heavy Attack Damage – 1440 Critical Chance – 20% Critical Multiplier – 2.20X Status Chance – 36%



