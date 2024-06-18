How to get Vestigial Motes in Warframe

Vestigial Motes in Warframe are an important resource. You can use them to get parts for the new Jade Warframe, along with her weapons. Farming them is pretty basic, but there is something important you should be watching out for if you want to maximize your profits.

Recommended Videos

How to farm Vestigial Motes

To farm Vestigial Motes, you will need to play the new Ascension Game mode. Successfully completing an Ascension mission will reward players with 11-13 Vestigial Motes or 16-18 on Steel Path. The Ascension mission can ONLY be found on the Brutus node on Uranus. The motes cannot be picked up in any way during the mission. They are strictly end-of-mission rewards.

What you can do as you rise up the elevator shaft is keep your eyes open for Sister Beacons. These can be somewhat well hidden, or out in the open. You can find them by paying close attention to the sounds as you go up the shaft, as they will give off a soft pinging noise.

Collect three of these to summon a Sister of Parvos, who will spawn once you reach the top of the Elevator shaft at the end of that portion of the mission. Defeating the Sister will reward you with 5-7 Vestigial Motes and a chance at a new Arcane, listed below, or 8-10 Motes and a guaranteed Arcane on Steel Path. Sisters of Parvos will also drop Steel Essence in Steel Path Ascension missions. So, you could end up finishing with anywhere up to 20 Vestigial Motes on normal mode or 28 on Steel Path.

Now, it is not really worth holding the elevator as you climb just to find them, as you can dive up and down the shaft easily enough. If you are playing in a group, it is a good idea to have one person dedicated to finding the Sister Beacons, as doing so can also double your yield from each mission.

Also, keep in mind that these are mission rewards, not loot drops, so they will not be affected by any boosters that you may be carrying.

What to do with the Vestigial Motes

Visit Ordis in the Larunda Relay on Mercury during Operation: Belly of the Beast to exchange Vestigial Motes for various wares, including:

Jade Main and Component Blueprints

Harmony Blueprint

Cantare Blueprint

Evensong Blueprint

New Arcanes

You can simply use the Fast Travel menu to get to Ordis when you arrive at the Relay and hand in your motes there for the rewards above, as well as a range of new Arcanes that have been added to the game. For details on those Arcanes, please read our Ascension mode guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy