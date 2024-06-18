Warframe Ascension Mode Guide

A new game mode was added to Warframe in the Jade Shadows update. It is somewhat of a scaling challenge (sorry), and we will show you how to complete it in this guide. There is some small nuance to it that can have a big impact, so read carefully.

Recommended Videos

How to play the Ascension Mode in Warframe

This mode only takes place at a single node, Brutus, on Uranus. It is broken into a couple of distinct phases, and has a couple of secrets, also.

Step 1 – Mote Collection

The Corpus has established some Mote Collectors to extract energy from the air. You will need to defend the ones that Ordis takes over before moving on to the next stage. This is a pretty basic defense mode, so suitable defense Warframes will get the job done nicely, although I feel you don’t need to specialize for that as the step is short.

Stage 2 – Ascension

Up next, the main meat of the mode, getting the Extraction Capsule to the top of the massive elevator shaft. To do so, power the elevator using Ionic Capsules dotted throughout the map, or dropped from enemies, similar to Life Support or Power capsules. Just keep slaying enemies until you get enough.

As you approach them, they’ll be marked with a small green waypoint. Each one will give you 20 Power to the elevator, although you should keep a look out for some Boosted Ionic Capsules that offer an additional power and speed boost. Once picked up, use the Alternative Fire to throw them at the Extraction Capsule to power your ascent, similar to the elements in the Alchemy mode.

You will have ncreased jump height (thanks to a special Air Support deployed by Ordis), and there are red jump pads on various platforms. This allows you to make your way ahead of the rising platform and gather up more Ionic Capsules. If you fall to the bottom of the map, use the jump pad at the bottom of the elevator to catch up, it will automatically boost you to the platform height.

Bonus Objective:

Along with the Ionic Capsules, players may come across Sister Beacons hidden throughout the map, identified by the soft pinging noise as you get close to them. Collect three of these to summon a Sister of Parvos, who will spawn once you reach the top of the Elevator shaft. Defeating the Sister will reward you with 5-7 Vestigial Motes and a chance at a new Arcane on Normal Mode, or 8-10 Motes and a guaranteed Arcane on Steel Path. Sisters of Parvos will also drop Steel Essence in Steel Path Ascension missions.

Stage 3 – Extraction

Once you’ve made it to the top, escort the Extraction Capsule safely to extraction and defend it from enemies. Should enemies manage to deplete the health of the Extraction Capsule, its progress will stop briefly, as it will need to regenerate, at which point it will continue on its path once more.

Potential Loot Drops

Jade’s Component Blueprints

Endo

Relics

Harmony Blueprint

Cantare Blueprint

Evensong Blueprint

Possible Arcane Drops from Sisters

Arcane Ice Storm (Warframe) On Enemy Frozen: Gain +2% Ability Strength and +2% Ability Duration for 15s. Stacks up to 20x.

Arcane Battery (Warframe) Gains 0.30 maximum Energy per Armor point, up to 1000 Energy.

Secondary Surge (Secondary) On Ability Cast: Next shot gains a Damage Multiplier for every 200 current Energy, up to x8.

Secondary Fortifier (Secondary) Gain 1 Overguard for every 100 Damage dealt to an enemy’s Overguard. Deals x8 Extra Damage to Overguard.

Melee Afflictions (Melee) Enemies affected by Status Effects gain 6 additional stacks when they’re knocked down or flung by melee attacks.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy