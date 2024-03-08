How to Get Honors in Unicorn Overlord & What It Does

Unicorn Overlord is a tactical RPG with a whole ton of unique systems you’ll need to get to grips with, and it can be a little overwhelming at times. but that’s where we come in. Here’s everything you need to know about the Honors system in Unicorn Overlord.

How to Farm Honors in Unicorn Overlord

There are three main ways of farming Honors in Unicorn Overlord, as listed below:

By completing side quests and story battles

By completing Provisioner deliveries

By completing Auxiliary Stages

The first method should be pretty self-explanatory. Essentially, whenever you complete a story battle, or a battle related to a side quest you’ve uncovered on the field, you’ll be rewarded with Honors. This means that even if you ignore all of the other optional activities in the game, you should be able to naturally gain quite a few Honors just by playing through the story.

Of course, I’d highly recommend clearing the Provisioner delivery quests as you uncover more towns as well. As you liberate parts of a region, you’ll also unlock towns where you can buy and sell equipment and items. You also gain access to the town Provisioner, which gives you delivery quests that task you with turning in items like food and materials. Most of these items can be found by digging up the shining spots you come across in the overworld, and these also replenish over time as you clear battles.

Finally, Auxiliary Stages are optional battles you can unlock in the overworld as you complete main quests and recruit more people to your cause. These are repeatable stages, which makes them by far the most efficient way of farming Honors in Unicorn Overlord.

How to Use Honors in Unicorn Overlord

Alright! Now that I’ve gone over how to get Honors in Unicorn Overlord, let’s talk about what they’re actually used for:

Expanding unit size

Unlocking more unit slots

Promoting units

Your first unit size expansion will cost 10 Honors, but that requirement goes up pretty significantly after that. You can also unlock even more unit slots with 50 Honors each. You can do this by visiting any fort in the game and choosing the Expand Units option, and then expand and unlock from there.

Honors are also used to promote units in Unicorn Overlord. By promoting a unit, you’ll be able to unlock their advanced class, which gives them access to new skills while also increasing their stats. This will cost you 30 Honors a pop.

And that’s everything you need to know about Honors in Unicorn Overlord.