How to Get Iron Ingots in Wizard With a Gun

Wizard With a Gun is an online co-op sandbox game with a combination of rouge-like and survival style game play by Galvanic Games. Crafting new structures and new types of bullets are a core part of the progression in the game. One of the resources you’ll need for most crafting is iron ingots. In this guide we’ll be covering how you can your little wizard hands on some iron ingots in Wizard With a Gun to step up your crafting!

How to Make Iron Ingots in Wizard With a Gun

After you’ve spun up The Wheel a few times to venture out, on your third or so run you should spot a new structure for you to scan with your magical tome. Turns out this structure is a furnace and is exactly what you need to make some sweet iron ingots.

To do so you’ll need two components though. Something to use for the heat source like wood and then what you want to smelt. In this case to make iron ingots we want to be using metal scraps. These can be found by blasting various things that look like they’re made out of metal and then looting the drops. It’s quite easy to gather up a bunch of metal scraps and wood on a run, so you should be able to smelt up a whole bunch of iron ingots in no time!

Once you leave back through the portal to end the run, as long as you scanned the furnace it will also now be in your crafting options. This means you can make and place them in your home base to smelt away for the rest of your playthrough. You’ll probably want a couple as there are plenty of things to smelt, especially when playing co-op.

That’s how you find the furnace and can start smelting in Wizard With a Gun to get iron ingots. You’ll really want to make sure you scan that furnace when you find it, they are incredibly useful!

