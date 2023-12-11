As you progress in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to get more advanced resources to start building new things and better tools. In this guide, we’ll be covering where you can find the higher-tier Knotroot Wood so that you can craft a whole bunch of cool new structures, weapons, and tools.

How to Get Knotroot Sturdy Wood in LEGO Fortnite

There are a few things that you’ll need to have in place before you’re actually able to gather Knotroot Wood. You’ll need to have a Crafting Bench that’s been upgraded to Uncommon. You’ll then need to be able to craft a Forest Axe. To make this, you’ll need three Bones, which you can easily get from defeating some Skeletons that spawn everywhere at night. You’ll also need three Wooden Rods, which you can make by processing some regular Wood at a Lumber Mill.

Once you’ve crafted your Forest Axe, you’ll need some exploring supplies. Make sure you have a Shield, a Sword, a Torch, and some food. Cooked food is better, as you’ll have to eat far less often to restore your HP and Stamina. Once you’re geared up, make some room in your inventory and then open up your map. You should see some caves marked on them that are pictured as a couple of little triangles with an entrance.

Related: How to Save in LEGO Fortnite

Pick one of these caves, preferably in a Grasslands biome, and head over to it. Once you enter the cave, be wary of enemies. These are often packed with Wolves or other enemies that you’ll likely need to fight and clear out before you can gather in peace. Once you’ve cleared out the enemies, you’ll want to start looking for clusters of gnarled-looking branches. A lot of them are a bit higher up, but if you craft yourself a set of stairs, it’s easy to reach them. Then you can put your Forest Axe to work chopping them. This process will drop a bunch of Knotroot Wood for each cluster you chop.

There will be plenty around the cave for you to gather. Once you’ve cleared out the cave, it’s good to remember that in LEGO Fortnite, resources respawn after a certain amount of time. This means that the next day, you can come back into the same cave, and most of the Knotroot will have respawned.

That’s how you can easily gather tons of Knotroot Wood in LEGO Fortnite. It’s a vital resource that you’ll need a ton of as you play. Luckily, caves are everywhere, and this resource respawns, so you’ll always have a source to go back to!