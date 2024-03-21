How to Get Malboro Orb in FF7 Rebirth

There are a lot of useful items players can collect in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, enough to spend hours trying to get them all. One such item is the Malboro orb, an item that will aid players in taking down fiends faster.

Recommended Videos

Equipping different Materia and items is the key to having an easier time during fights and boss battles. There are different ways players can obtain the items they need. Some are found in hidden places in the various regions, some are gained through challenges and quests, while others can be made through the Transmutation menu. The Malboro Orb can’t be found lying around; instead, it is an item players will have to work for.

Malboro Orb Effects & How to Get it in FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot via The Escapist

The Malboro Orb is an item that can be made in the Transmutation menu. Players will need to have leveled up to 12 in order to make it. The following items are needed to craft the Malboro Orb.

2x Ruby

2x Emerald

2x Sapphire

1x Great Malboro Tendril

Rubies, Emeralds, and Sapphires can be found by sniffing them out using the Chocobos. Rubies and Emeralds can be found in every region, while Sapphires are in Gongaga, Cosmo Canyon, Nibel, Meridian Ocean, and Northwood Region.

The hardest item to get is the Great Malboro Tendril, as it can only be obtained after fighting the Great Malboro. The Great Malboro is an optional boss found in the Gongaga Region. It can only be unlocked after completing four of the six Expedition Intels from the Gongaga Region. Once players have unlocked the Great Malboro, it can be located under the Classified Intel: The Sultan of Stench in the Southwest part of Gongaga.

When equipped, the Malboro Orb will extend the duration of detrimental status effects applied to foes. It also reduces the duration of detrimental status effects inflicted on the wearer.

For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tips, find out how to beat Test 0 in the Beast Battleground minigame.