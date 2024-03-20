Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Beat Test 0 in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 07:56 am
ff7 rebirth cloud and test 0
Screenshot via The Escapist

An obscure reference from the original game makes a grand comeback in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Unlike its original appearance, Test 0 will not be an easy win for players to snag some extra EXP and Gil. Here’s how to beat Test 0 in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

How to Beat Test 0 in FF7 Rebirth

Cloud fighting Test 0 in FF7 Rebirth.
Screenshot via The Escapist

Test 0 is a reference to an enemy that was accidentally left in the original Japanese release of Final Fantasy 7. In the original game, the enemy, a black panther-like monster, would appear in Corel Prison. However, when the fight was initiated, the background would be wrong for the area, and the creature would not fight back. Instead, it would respond, “It hurts!” whenever hit. When defeated, players would get a large amount of EXP and Gil. In FF7 Rebirth, Test 0 is back, and this time, it’s no accident. Now, it will put up a good fight, making players earn that EXP and Gil.

Players will find Test 0 in the Dustbowl as part of the Beast Battleground minigame unlocked in Chapter 8. Progress through the minigame until the Prison Tourney: Proof of Life challenge is unlocked. Players must be at level 34 and complete all other challenges before unlocking it. Players will only be able to choose one playable character instead of having a party for this fight. Items are also unavailable, so if you need it, equip a healing spell.

In the battle itself, players will fight two Test 0 creatures. These creatures are fast and will do a good deal of damage if they catch players. They will also deal a variety of elemental damage like ice and thunder. When using the Assess ability, players will find that the Test 0 creatures are weak to fire damage but are immune to Proportional Damage, Stone, and Morphable Items. The best way to go about this fight is to use Cloud’s Firebolt Blade ability or use any type of fire elemental magic to bring them down. Hitting them repeatedly with fire will stagger them.

Related: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Is Like Watching a Dinosaur Die

Test 0 will play dead, and when it does, attacking it or blocking its counterstrikes will pressure it. However, if players miss while it’s playing dead, it will get an easy hit. Try to hit it with the elemental attack while it’s playing dead from a safe distance.

When the fight is completed, players will get a Grab Bag as well as the Beastkiller Badge. It grants a small chance to take zero damage when afflicted by a detrimental status effect.

And that’s how to beat Test 0 in FF7 Rebirth. If you’re looking for more information on Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, find out who is controlling Cait Sith and if they really are one of the good guys.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Tifa Romance Guide
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
FF7 Rebirth Tifa Romance Guide
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 20, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 20, 2024
Read Article All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Helldivers 2
Soldiers blasting at a giant bug in Helldivers 2.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Helldivers 2
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Tifa Romance Guide
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
FF7 Rebirth Tifa Romance Guide
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 20, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 20, 2024
Read Article All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Helldivers 2
Soldiers blasting at a giant bug in Helldivers 2.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Helldivers 2
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 19, 2024
Author
Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff is a contributing writer for The Escapist and an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.