An obscure reference from the original game makes a grand comeback in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Unlike its original appearance, Test 0 will not be an easy win for players to snag some extra EXP and Gil. Here’s how to beat Test 0 in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Beat Test 0 in FF7 Rebirth

Test 0 is a reference to an enemy that was accidentally left in the original Japanese release of Final Fantasy 7. In the original game, the enemy, a black panther-like monster, would appear in Corel Prison. However, when the fight was initiated, the background would be wrong for the area, and the creature would not fight back. Instead, it would respond, “It hurts!” whenever hit. When defeated, players would get a large amount of EXP and Gil. In FF7 Rebirth, Test 0 is back, and this time, it’s no accident. Now, it will put up a good fight, making players earn that EXP and Gil.

Players will find Test 0 in the Dustbowl as part of the Beast Battleground minigame unlocked in Chapter 8. Progress through the minigame until the Prison Tourney: Proof of Life challenge is unlocked. Players must be at level 34 and complete all other challenges before unlocking it. Players will only be able to choose one playable character instead of having a party for this fight. Items are also unavailable, so if you need it, equip a healing spell.

In the battle itself, players will fight two Test 0 creatures. These creatures are fast and will do a good deal of damage if they catch players. They will also deal a variety of elemental damage like ice and thunder. When using the Assess ability, players will find that the Test 0 creatures are weak to fire damage but are immune to Proportional Damage, Stone, and Morphable Items. The best way to go about this fight is to use Cloud’s Firebolt Blade ability or use any type of fire elemental magic to bring them down. Hitting them repeatedly with fire will stagger them.

Test 0 will play dead, and when it does, attacking it or blocking its counterstrikes will pressure it. However, if players miss while it’s playing dead, it will get an easy hit. Try to hit it with the elemental attack while it’s playing dead from a safe distance.

When the fight is completed, players will get a Grab Bag as well as the Beastkiller Badge. It grants a small chance to take zero damage when afflicted by a detrimental status effect.

And that’s how to beat Test 0 in FF7 Rebirth. If you’re looking for more information on Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, find out who is controlling Cait Sith and if they really are one of the good guys.