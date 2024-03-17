Who Is Controlling Cait Sith and Is He Evil in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

Cait Sith’s helpful debut at the Golden Saucer may have players excited for the small cat companion in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, but who is controlling this peppy puppet?

**Major Plot Spoilers for FF7 Rebirth Ahead**

Cait Sith and his strange Moogle companion first appear in Chapter 8, where he helps Cloud and the crew find a place to stay for the night at the Golden Saucer. Unbeknownst to the team, he cancels the reservation made by Palmer and the Turks, ensuring the Avalanche crew is around for the events that take place later in the chapter. While Cait Sith is a fairly convincing anthropomorphic cat in a world of bizarre creatures, it is revealed through dialogue that he is not a flesh-and-blood animal, but a puppet controlled by another being.

Who Controls Cait Sith in FF7 Rebirth

Cait Sith is controlled by Reeve Tuesti, head of Urban Development at Shinra. This is revealed in a scene with Reeve in his office early in the game, where eagle-eyed gamers may spot a Cait Sith puppet behind the unsettled Shinra employee.

The player doesn’t immediately understand Reeve’s motives as Cait Sith, as the cat attempts to earn the trust of the unsuspecting members of Avalanche via assistance in finding the Temple of the Ancients’ location. Cait Sith becomes a playable member of the party, going to great lengths to access the Shinra terminal hidden in the basement of Shinra Manor in Nibelheim. After seemingly convincing Cloud he isn’t up to anything concerning, and aiding in winning the keystone in the tournament in Chapter 12, things take a shocking turn.

Cait Sith mentions several times that a curse is suspected to sit on the Temple of the Ancients, something he is genuinely worried about. Near the end of Chapter 12, he appears to turn on the party, giving the key to the Turks and accepting a verbal lashing for the action. Cloud leaves Cait Sith at the Golden Saucer as Avalanch then goes in pursuit of the Turks, using Vincent Valentine’s vintage technology skills to track them to the hidden location.

Are Reeve or Cait Sith Evil?

For those who have played the original Final Fantasy 7, or spin-off games like Dirge of Cerberus, you likely already know that Reeve and Cait Sith are not evil in FF7 Rebirth.

In fact, Reeve is one of the few employees of Shinra who doesn’t willingly or blindly follow the plans the company aspires to. He teams back up with Avalanche, playing a critical role in the conclusion of the story. While it may play out differently in the third installment of the Remake trilogy, it is clear that Cait Sith will be there helping, and that Reeve wants a better future for the planet.

How Does Reeve Control Cait Sith

Cait Sith is a type of puppet robot, similar to his Moogle, but with a unique personality. Reeve controls him via an ability called “Inspire”, which lets him extend himself into the cat.

This can cause a bit of upset when you realize every time you run Cait Sith into a wall under Shinra Manor, you are smacking poor Reeve mentally into it as well.

While this ability is explained in several breakdowns of Reeve’s character from previous games, it isn’t explained in detail during Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, players do see moments where Cait Sith’s attention lapses when Reeve is distracted. A good example of this takes place in Nibelheim, when Reeve is sitting in a meeting and Cait Sith seems to space out.

While it isn’t clear how Cait Sith will help Cloud and the team following the events of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players can rest assured this quirky puppet and his controller aren’t interested in hurting Avalanche, and that in reality – Reeve just needs some friends.