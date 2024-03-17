Where To Find The Revival Materia in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Battles are gruesome in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, and players will be stretched to the limit as they battle their way to victory. However, finding the Revival Materia can ease some stress when fighting powerful opponents.

Revival items become a critical part of battle strategy from early in Rebirth, with preset party dynamic leaving players without a healer, or long forays in open world areas creating gaps in safe healing locations. While a Phoenix Draft from the Transmuter, or a Revival Earring can do in a pinch, the best option for pulling a downed character back into the fight is the Revival Materia.

Free Revival Materia Location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Screenshot via Escpaist

To find the free Revival Materia in FF7 Rebirth, players will need to reach Chapter 7 and enter the town before Mt. Corel. This is the town where Barret’s backstory begins, and the Revival Materia is tucked on a ledge just inside the town. Players can easily walk by the free Materia on accident. The exact location is detailed in the map below.

Screenshot via Escapist

Additionally, the Revival Materia can be purchased starting at the shop kiosk before the battle with Dyne in Chapter 8. It costs 3,000 Gil, however, so players will need to consider the investment carefully if they miss the free one by Mt. Corel.

How to Use The Revival Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Screenshot via Escapist

As explained in our Materia guide, the Revival Materia in FF7 Rebirth is used to resurrect characters that have been knocked out in battle.

The Revival Materia at Level One casts Raise, which restores the target character with a small amount of HP. Level 2 grants the spell Arise, restoring the character to full health. It is important to get these equipped to characters as early as possible, as it takes 5,000 AP to level the Materia for access to Arise.

It is also important to note that the Revival Materia is useless in battles where a character is pitted against an opponent in a solo fight. For boss battles against Dyne and Rufus, for example, it is crucial to keep Revival Earrings on hand, as there won’t be a teammate to resurrect the fallen combatant. Despite this small setback, finding the Revival Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a must, and it is worth backtracking if it gets forgotten when encountered at Mt. Corel.