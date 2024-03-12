Category:
All Materia & Spells in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 10:35 pm
All Materia FF7 Rebirth
Image via Square Enix

Materia plays a critical part in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Offering the ability to harness the powers of the Lifestream, these magical orbs are the key to healing, revival, elemental damage, and enemy breakdowns. However, learning about all five types can feel overwhelming when trying to save the world.

There are dozens of Materia players can collect and equip while exploring in FF7 Rebirth. In the guide below, they will learn how to use these magical orbs and every spell that is tied to each type and level.

Table of contents

How To Use Materia in FF7 Rebirth

FF7 Rebirth Menu
Screenshot by The Escapist

Materia is used by equipping it in the Materia & Equipment tab of the main menu. It must be assigned to the desired character either in the slots of the active weapon or in the accessories currently equipped.

Depending on the level of the Materia, players will have access to different spells, with high-level spells activating as the Materia is leveled during combat.

Combining different Materia in linked slots can boost levels or add special effects, potentially boosting Materia levels or adding combat-specific buffs for the character they are assigned to.

All Magic Materia (Green) in FF7 Rebirth

Below are all the green Magic Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:

Materia NameSpell Level 1Spell Level 2Spell Level 3Spell Level 4
FireFire – (4 MP)
Small amount of Fire damage		Fira – (300 AP, 10 MP)
Medium amount of Fire damage		Firaga – (900 AP, 21 MP)
Large amount of Fire damage
IceBlizzard – (4 MP)
Small amount of Ice damage		Blizzara – (300 AP, 10 MP)
Medium amount of Ice damage		Blizzaga – (900 AP, 21 MP)
Large amount of Ice damage
LightningThunder – (4 MP)
Small amount of Lightning damage		Thundara – (300 AP, 10 MP)
Medium amount of Lightning damage		Thundaga – (900 AP, 22 MP)
Large amount of Lightning damage
PoisonBio – (3 MP)
Small amount of damage + Poison status		Biora – (300 AP, 8 MP)
Medium amount of damage + Poison status		Bioga – (900 AP, 15 MP)
Large amount of damage + Poison status
PetrifyQuake – (13 MP)
Deals large damage + Petrify status		Quakera – (300 AP, 20 MP)
Deals major damage + Petrify status		Quaqa – (900 AP, 25 MP)
Deals extensive damage + inflicts Petrify
WindAero – (4 MP)
Small amount of Wind damage		Aerora – (300 AP, 10 MP)
Medium amount of Wind damage		Aeroga – (900 AP, 15 MP)
Large amount of Wind damage
GravityGravity – (18 MP)
Damage equal to 15% of target HP		Gravira – (300 AP, 25 MP)
Damage equal to 50% of target HP		TBD
HealingCure – (4 MP)
Regain small amount of HP		Cura – (300 AP, 9 MP)
Regain medium amount of HP		Regen – (450 AP, 6 MP)
Restore 10% HP while debuff is active		Curaga – (450 AP, 12 MP)
Regain large amount of HP
ReraiseReraise – (35 MP)
Revives those with the buff automatically on knockout
RevivalRaise – (7 MP)
Revives target with medium HP		Arise – (5000 AP, 14 MP)
Revives target with full HP
CleansingPoisona – (3 MP)
Cures Poison		Esuna – (300 AP, 12 MP)
Cures damaging status effects		Resist – (900 AP, 8 MP)
Grants immunits from damaging status effects
Fire & IceFire & Ice – (4+5 MP)
Small amount of Fire and Ice damage		Fira & Blizzara – (1200 AP, 10+11 MP)
Medium amount of Fire & Ice damage		Firaga & Blizzaga – (1400 AP, 21+22 MP)
Large amount of Fire & Ice damage
Lightning & WindThunder & Aero – (4+5 MP)
Small amount of Lightning & Wind damage		Thundara Aerora – (1200 AP, 10+11 MP)
Medium amount of Lightning & Wind damage		Thundaga & Aeroga – (900 AP, 22+21 MP)
Large amount of Lightning & Wind damage
Posion & PetrifyBio & Quake – (3 + 13 MP)
Small amount of damage + Poison and Petrify status		Biora & Quakera – (1200 AP, 8 + 20 MP)
Medium amount of damage + Poison and Petrify status		Bioga & Quaga – (2400 AP, 15+25 MP)
Large amount of damage + Poison and Petrify status
CometComet – (29 MP)
Casts Comet		Cometeor – (3000 AP, 37 MP)
Casts Cometeor
TimeHaste (4 MP)
Increases owner’s speed		Slow – (300 AP, 3 MP)
Reduces enemy speed		Stop – (900 AP, 14 MP)
Freezes target
BindingSleep – (5 MP)
Casts sleep		Silence – (300 AP, 4 MP)
Prevents target from casting magic		Berserk – (900 AP, 5 AP)
Increases target damage dealt and recieved
SubversionBreach – (10 MP)
Removes Barrier, Reflect, Shield, & Manaward		Dispel – (1200 AP, 16 MP)\
Dispels all buffs
EnervationDeprotect – (8 MP)
Decreases physical defense		Deshell – (300 AP, 8 MP)
Decreases magic defense
BarrierBarrier (11 MP)
1/2 physical damage recieved		Manaward – 300 AP, 14 MP)
1/2 magical damage		Manawall – (900 AP, 20 MP)
1/2 physical and magical damage
EmpowermentBravery – (7 MP)
Increases attack stat		Faith – (300 AP, 7 MP)
Increases magic stat
DisempowermentDebrave – (10 MP)
Decreases attack stat		Defaith – (300 AP, 10 MP)
Decreases magic stat
FortificationProtect – (9 MP)
Cuts physical and magical damage		Shell – (300 AP, 9 MP)
Nulls physical and magical damage

All Support Materia (Blue) in FF7 Rebirth

Below are all the blue Support Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:

Materia NameSpell Level 1Spell Level 1Spell Level 1
SynergyAllows the holder to cast the same spell as the active character if the same Materia is synched. ( IE: Cloud Uses Fire, and Barret with a Syngery linked to a Fire Materia also casts Fire at the same time.)
AP UpDoubles AP earned by linked Materia
Level BoostRaises the level of the linked Materia
Magic EfficiencyReduces MP cost of linked Materia by 15%(1,500 AP)
Reduces MP cost of linked Materia by 30%		(5,000 AP)
Reduces MP cost of linked Materia by 50%
WardingShortens debuff duration 25%(2,500 AP)
Shortens debuff duration 50%		(7,500 AP)
Shortens debuff duration 100%
MagnifyExpands target range (60% reduction in damage)(500 AP)
Expands target range (45% reduction in damage)		(1,500 AP)
Expands target range (25% reduction in damage)
SwiftcastReduce cast time of linked Materia by 50%(1,000 AP)
Reduce cast time of linked Materia by 60%		(2,000 AP)
Reduce cast time of linked Materia by 70%
Magic FocusIncrease power and duration of linked Materia by 5%(1,000 AP)
Increase power and duration of linked Materia by 10%		(2,000)
Increase power and duration of linked Materia by 15%
ElementalWeapon – + 8% Linked elemental damage dealt
Armor – 1/2 linked elemental damage taken		(2,500 AP)
Weapon – + 15% Linked elemental damage dealt
Armor – Nulls linked elemental damage taken		(7,500 AP)
Weapon – + 23% Linked elemental damage dealt
Armor – Absorbs linked elemental damage taken
MP AbsorptionAbsorb .1% linked elemental damage dealt as MP(2,500 AP)
Absorb .2% linked elemental damage dealt as MP		(5,500 AP)
Absorb .3% linked elemental damage dealt as MP
HP AbsorptionAbsorbs linked elemental damage as HP – 15%(2,500 AP) Absorbs linked elemental damage as HP – 25%(5,500 AP) Absorbs linked elemental damage as HP – 35%
Auto-CastEnables Auto-Cast(200 AP)
Increase Magic by 2%

All Command Materia (Yellow) in FF7 Rebirth

Below are all the green Command Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:

Materia NameSpell Level 1Spell Level 2Spell Level 3Spell Level 4Spell Level 5
JumpProvides a move that allows players to deal a blow from the air.
StealSteal – steal items from enemies(300 AP)
Mug – Potential to steal while dealing damage.
PrayerRestore a small amount of HP to the party(300 AP)
Restore a medium-small amount of HP to the party		(600 AP)
Restore a medium-small amount of HP to the party		Restore a large amount of HP to the partyRestore a great amount of HP to the party
AssessAssess the target for information(300 AP)
Assess all enemies in an encounter
Enemy SkillUse enemy skills as an ability(50 AP)
Max HP increase of 5%		(250 AP)
Max MP increase of 5%		(500 AP)
Max Strength increase of 5%		(700 AP)
Max Magic increase of 5%
Spare ChangeThrow Gil to damage enemies
DarksideIncrease Ability strength by 7% at a cost of 5% HP(300 AP)
Increase Ability strength by 10% at a cost of 5% HP		(600 AP)
Increase Ability strength by 15% at a cost of 5% HP		Increase Ability strength by 17% at a cost of 5% HPIncrease Ability strength by 20% at a cost of 5% HP
ATB Boostx2 ATB Recharge (180s recharge)(300 AP)
x2 ATB Recharge (150s recharge)		(600 AP)
x2 ATB Recharge (120s recharge)		(600 AP)
x2 ATB Recharge (90s recharge)		(900 AP)
x2 ATB Recharge (60s recharge)
Limit SiphonAbsord ally Limit Gauge charge to increase absorber’s
Item EconomizerUse an item without ATB (recharge: 3)(300 AP)
Use an item without ATB (recharge: 3)		(600 AP)
Use an item without ATB (recharge: 3)
GamblerUse a random ability or spell from the party(300 AP)
Use a random ability or spell from the party (MP reduced by 25%)		(600 AP)
Use a random ability or spell from the party (MP reduced by 50%)
ChakraRestore 20% of damage taken as HP(50 AP)
Restore 25% of damage taken as HP		(100 AP)
Restore 30% of damage taken as HP		(300 AP)
Restore 35% of damage taken as HP		(900 AP)
Restore 40% of damage taken as HP
MorphTurn a low-health enemy into an item

All Complete Materia (Purple) in FF7 Rebirth

Below are all the purple Complete Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:

Materia NameSpell Level 1Spell Level 2Spell Level 3Spell Level 4Spell Level 5
Item MasterItem potency up by 30%(250 AP)
Item potency up by 40%		(750 AP)
Item potency up by 50%
Skill MasterSmall ATB boost following 3 uses(250 AP)
Medium ATB boost following 3 uses		(750 AP)
Large ATB boost following 3 uses
Spirit UpSpirit up by 5%(500 AP)
Spirit up by 10%		(1,000 AP)
Spirit up by 15%		(3,500 AP)
Spirit up by 20%		(5,000 AP)
Spirit up by 25%
Strength UpStrength up by 5%(500 AP)
Strength up by 10%		(1,000 AP)
Strength up by 15%		(3,500 AP)
Strength up by 20%		(5,000 AP)
Strength up by 25%
MP UpMax MP Up by 10%(500 AP)
Max MP Up by 15%		(1,000 AP)
Max MP Up by 20%		(3,500 AP)
Max MP Up by 25%		(5,000 AP)
Max MP Up by 30%
HP UpMax HP Up by 10%(500 AP)
Max HP Up by 15%		(1,000 AP)
Max HP Up by 20%		(3,500 AP)
Max HP Up by 25%		(5,000 AP)
Max HP Up by 30%
Vitality UpIncrease Vitality by 5%(500 AP)
Increase Vitality by 10%		(1,000 AP)
Increase Vitality by 15%		(3,500 AP)
Increase Vitality by 20%		(5,000 AP)
Increase Vitality by 25%
Spirit UpSpirit increase by 5%(500 AP)
Spirit increase by 10%		(1,000 AP)
Spirit increase by 15%		(3,500 AP)
Spirit increase by 20%		(5,000 AP)
Spirit increase by 25%
Provoke60 seconds of enemy provocation (90s cooldown)(100 AP)
90 seconds of enemy provocation (60s cooldown)		(200 AP)
120 seconds of enemy provocation (30s cooldown)
Luck UpLuck increase by 10%(500 AP)
Luck increase by 15%		(1,000 AP)
Luck increase by 20%		(3,500 AP)
Luck increase by 25%		(5,000 AP)
Luck increase by 30%
Magic UpMagic increase by 5%(500 AP)
Magic increase by 10%		(1,000 AP)
Magic increase by 15%		(3,500 AP)
Magic increase by 20%		(5,000 AP)
Magic increase by 25%
Speed UpSpeed increase by 5%(500 AP)
Speed increase by 10%		(1,000 AP)
Speed Vitality by 15%		(3,500 AP)
Speed increase by 20%		(5,000 AP)
Luck increase by 25%
Gil UpIncrease Gil earned by 100%
Auto-Unique AbilityEnables Auto-Weapon ability(200 AP)
Increase Auto-Weapon strength by 2%
ATB StaggerSmall ATB boost on enemy Stagger(250 AP)
Medium ATB boost on enemy Stagger		(750 AP)
Large ATB boost on enemy Stagger
ATB AssistSmall ATB boost for party members when using the same ATB command twice(1,000 AP)
Medium ATB boost for party members when using the same ATB command twice		(3,000)
Large ATB boost for party members when using the same ATB command twice
Precision Defense FocusExpands Precision Defense input window(1,000 AP)
Boosts stagger damage following perfect block		(2,000 AP)
Null bind attacks following perfect block
Steadfast BlockSmall damage decrease and ATB gauge boost while guarding.(250 AP)
Medium damage decrease and ATB gauge boost while guarding.		(750 AP)
Large damage decrease and ATB gauge boost while guarding.
Limit SupportLimit Gauge charge sent to party members
Synergy SupportIncreases holder Syngergy gauge when pasty uses Synergy moves
HP < > MPExchanges HP and MP values.
ATK < > MATKExchanges Attack and Magic attack values
VIT < > SPREchanges Vitality and Spirit values
First StrikeSmall battle-start ATB boost(250 AP)
Medium battle-start ATB boost		(750 AP)
Large battle-start ATB boost

This list will continue to update as we gather more information on each Materia available in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Read Article Does Sand Land Have An English Dub? Answered
Does Sand Land Have An English Dub, Answered
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
Does Sand Land Have An English Dub? Answered
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to Get Rank III in Desert Rush in FF7 Rebirth
ff7 rebirth desert rush start
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Get Rank III in Desert Rush in FF7 Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to Get Magnify Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Magnify Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 11, 2024
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].