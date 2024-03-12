All Materia & Spells in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Materia plays a critical part in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Offering the ability to harness the powers of the Lifestream, these magical orbs are the key to healing, revival, elemental damage, and enemy breakdowns. However, learning about all five types can feel overwhelming when trying to save the world.

Recommended Videos

There are dozens of Materia players can collect and equip while exploring in FF7 Rebirth. In the guide below, they will learn how to use these magical orbs and every spell that is tied to each type and level.

How To Use Materia in FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot by The Escapist

Materia is used by equipping it in the Materia & Equipment tab of the main menu. It must be assigned to the desired character either in the slots of the active weapon or in the accessories currently equipped.

Depending on the level of the Materia, players will have access to different spells, with high-level spells activating as the Materia is leveled during combat.

Combining different Materia in linked slots can boost levels or add special effects, potentially boosting Materia levels or adding combat-specific buffs for the character they are assigned to.

All Magic Materia (Green) in FF7 Rebirth

Below are all the green Magic Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:

Materia Name Spell Level 1 Spell Level 2 Spell Level 3 Spell Level 4 Fire Fire – (4 MP)

Small amount of Fire damage Fira – (300 AP, 10 MP)

Medium amount of Fire damage Firaga – (900 AP, 21 MP)

Large amount of Fire damage Ice Blizzard – (4 MP)

Small amount of Ice damage Blizzara – (300 AP, 10 MP)

Medium amount of Ice damage Blizzaga – (900 AP, 21 MP)

Large amount of Ice damage Lightning Thunder – (4 MP)

Small amount of Lightning damage Thundara – (300 AP, 10 MP)

Medium amount of Lightning damage Thundaga – (900 AP, 22 MP)

Large amount of Lightning damage Poison Bio – (3 MP)

Small amount of damage + Poison status Biora – (300 AP, 8 MP)

Medium amount of damage + Poison status Bioga – (900 AP, 15 MP)

Large amount of damage + Poison status Petrify Quake – (13 MP)

Deals large damage + Petrify status Quakera – (300 AP, 20 MP)

Deals major damage + Petrify status Quaqa – (900 AP, 25 MP)

Deals extensive damage + inflicts Petrify Wind Aero – (4 MP)

Small amount of Wind damage Aerora – (300 AP, 10 MP)

Medium amount of Wind damage Aeroga – (900 AP, 15 MP)

Large amount of Wind damage Gravity Gravity – (18 MP)

Damage equal to 15% of target HP Gravira – (300 AP, 25 MP)

Damage equal to 50% of target HP TBD Healing Cure – (4 MP)

Regain small amount of HP Cura – (300 AP, 9 MP)

Regain medium amount of HP Regen – (450 AP, 6 MP)

Restore 10% HP while debuff is active Curaga – (450 AP, 12 MP)

Regain large amount of HP Reraise Reraise – (35 MP)

Revives those with the buff automatically on knockout Revival Raise – (7 MP)

Revives target with medium HP Arise – (5000 AP, 14 MP)

Revives target with full HP

Cleansing Poisona – (3 MP)

Cures Poison Esuna – (300 AP, 12 MP)

Cures damaging status effects Resist – (900 AP, 8 MP)

Grants immunits from damaging status effects Fire & Ice Fire & Ice – (4+5 MP)

Small amount of Fire and Ice damage Fira & Blizzara – (1200 AP, 10+11 MP)

Medium amount of Fire & Ice damage Firaga & Blizzaga – (1400 AP, 21+22 MP)

Large amount of Fire & Ice damage Lightning & Wind Thunder & Aero – (4+5 MP)

Small amount of Lightning & Wind damage Thundara Aerora – (1200 AP, 10+11 MP)

Medium amount of Lightning & Wind damage Thundaga & Aeroga – (900 AP, 22+21 MP)

Large amount of Lightning & Wind damage Posion & Petrify Bio & Quake – (3 + 13 MP)

Small amount of damage + Poison and Petrify status Biora & Quakera – (1200 AP, 8 + 20 MP)

Medium amount of damage + Poison and Petrify status Bioga & Quaga – (2400 AP, 15+25 MP)

Large amount of damage + Poison and Petrify status Comet Comet – (29 MP)

Casts Comet Cometeor – (3000 AP, 37 MP)

Casts Cometeor Time Haste (4 MP)

Increases owner’s speed Slow – (300 AP, 3 MP)

Reduces enemy speed Stop – (900 AP, 14 MP)

Freezes target Binding Sleep – (5 MP)

Casts sleep Silence – (300 AP, 4 MP)

Prevents target from casting magic Berserk – (900 AP, 5 AP)

Increases target damage dealt and recieved Subversion Breach – (10 MP)

Removes Barrier, Reflect, Shield, & Manaward Dispel – (1200 AP, 16 MP)\

Dispels all buffs Enervation Deprotect – (8 MP)

Decreases physical defense Deshell – (300 AP, 8 MP)

Decreases magic defense Barrier Barrier (11 MP)

1/2 physical damage recieved Manaward – 300 AP, 14 MP)

1/2 magical damage Manawall – (900 AP, 20 MP)

1/2 physical and magical damage Empowerment Bravery – (7 MP)

Increases attack stat Faith – (300 AP, 7 MP)

Increases magic stat Disempowerment Debrave – (10 MP)

Decreases attack stat Defaith – (300 AP, 10 MP)

Decreases magic stat Fortification Protect – (9 MP)

Cuts physical and magical damage Shell – (300 AP, 9 MP)

Nulls physical and magical damage

All Support Materia (Blue) in FF7 Rebirth

Below are all the blue Support Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:

Materia Name Spell Level 1 Spell Level 1 Spell Level 1 Synergy Allows the holder to cast the same spell as the active character if the same Materia is synched. ( IE: Cloud Uses Fire, and Barret with a Syngery linked to a Fire Materia also casts Fire at the same time.) AP Up Doubles AP earned by linked Materia Level Boost Raises the level of the linked Materia Magic Efficiency Reduces MP cost of linked Materia by 15% (1,500 AP)

Reduces MP cost of linked Materia by 30% (5,000 AP)

Reduces MP cost of linked Materia by 50% Warding Shortens debuff duration 25% (2,500 AP)

Shortens debuff duration 50% (7,500 AP)

Shortens debuff duration 100% Magnify Expands target range (60% reduction in damage) (500 AP)

Expands target range (45% reduction in damage) (1,500 AP)

Expands target range (25% reduction in damage) Swiftcast Reduce cast time of linked Materia by 50% (1,000 AP)

Reduce cast time of linked Materia by 60% (2,000 AP)

Reduce cast time of linked Materia by 70% Magic Focus Increase power and duration of linked Materia by 5% (1,000 AP)

Increase power and duration of linked Materia by 10% (2,000)

Increase power and duration of linked Materia by 15% Elemental Weapon – + 8% Linked elemental damage dealt

Armor – 1/2 linked elemental damage taken (2,500 AP)

Weapon – + 15% Linked elemental damage dealt

Armor – Nulls linked elemental damage taken (7,500 AP)

Weapon – + 23% Linked elemental damage dealt

Armor – Absorbs linked elemental damage taken MP Absorption Absorb .1% linked elemental damage dealt as MP (2,500 AP)

Absorb .2% linked elemental damage dealt as MP (5,500 AP)

Absorb .3% linked elemental damage dealt as MP HP Absorption Absorbs linked elemental damage as HP – 15% (2,500 AP) Absorbs linked elemental damage as HP – 25% (5,500 AP) Absorbs linked elemental damage as HP – 35% Auto-Cast Enables Auto-Cast (200 AP)

Increase Magic by 2%

All Command Materia (Yellow) in FF7 Rebirth

Below are all the green Command Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:

Materia Name Spell Level 1 Spell Level 2 Spell Level 3 Spell Level 4 Spell Level 5 Jump Provides a move that allows players to deal a blow from the air. Steal Steal – steal items from enemies (300 AP)

Mug – Potential to steal while dealing damage. Prayer Restore a small amount of HP to the party (300 AP)

Restore a medium-small amount of HP to the party (600 AP)

Restore a medium-small amount of HP to the party Restore a large amount of HP to the party Restore a great amount of HP to the party Assess Assess the target for information (300 AP)

Assess all enemies in an encounter Enemy Skill Use enemy skills as an ability (50 AP)

Max HP increase of 5% (250 AP)

Max MP increase of 5% (500 AP)

Max Strength increase of 5% (700 AP)

Max Magic increase of 5% Spare Change Throw Gil to damage enemies Darkside Increase Ability strength by 7% at a cost of 5% HP (300 AP)

Increase Ability strength by 10% at a cost of 5% HP (600 AP)

Increase Ability strength by 15% at a cost of 5% HP Increase Ability strength by 17% at a cost of 5% HP Increase Ability strength by 20% at a cost of 5% HP ATB Boost x2 ATB Recharge (180s recharge) (300 AP)

x2 ATB Recharge (150s recharge) (600 AP)

x2 ATB Recharge (120s recharge) (600 AP)

x2 ATB Recharge (90s recharge) (900 AP)

x2 ATB Recharge (60s recharge) Limit Siphon Absord ally Limit Gauge charge to increase absorber’s Item Economizer Use an item without ATB (recharge: 3) (300 AP)

Use an item without ATB (recharge: 3) (600 AP)

Use an item without ATB (recharge: 3) Gambler Use a random ability or spell from the party (300 AP)

Use a random ability or spell from the party (MP reduced by 25%) (600 AP)

Use a random ability or spell from the party (MP reduced by 50%) Chakra Restore 20% of damage taken as HP (50 AP)

Restore 25% of damage taken as HP (100 AP)

Restore 30% of damage taken as HP (300 AP)

Restore 35% of damage taken as HP (900 AP)

Restore 40% of damage taken as HP Morph Turn a low-health enemy into an item

All Complete Materia (Purple) in FF7 Rebirth

Below are all the purple Complete Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:

Materia Name Spell Level 1 Spell Level 2 Spell Level 3 Spell Level 4 Spell Level 5 Item Master Item potency up by 30% (250 AP)

Item potency up by 40% (750 AP)

Item potency up by 50% Skill Master Small ATB boost following 3 uses (250 AP)

Medium ATB boost following 3 uses (750 AP)

Large ATB boost following 3 uses Spirit Up Spirit up by 5% (500 AP)

Spirit up by 10% (1,000 AP)

Spirit up by 15% (3,500 AP)

Spirit up by 20% (5,000 AP)

Spirit up by 25% Strength Up Strength up by 5% (500 AP)

Strength up by 10% (1,000 AP)

Strength up by 15% (3,500 AP)

Strength up by 20% (5,000 AP)

Strength up by 25% MP Up Max MP Up by 10% (500 AP)

Max MP Up by 15% (1,000 AP)

Max MP Up by 20% (3,500 AP)

Max MP Up by 25% (5,000 AP)

Max MP Up by 30% HP Up Max HP Up by 10% (500 AP)

Max HP Up by 15% (1,000 AP)

Max HP Up by 20% (3,500 AP)

Max HP Up by 25% (5,000 AP)

Max HP Up by 30% Vitality Up Increase Vitality by 5% (500 AP)

Increase Vitality by 10% (1,000 AP)

Increase Vitality by 15% (3,500 AP)

Increase Vitality by 20% (5,000 AP)

Increase Vitality by 25% Spirit Up Spirit increase by 5% (500 AP)

Spirit increase by 10% (1,000 AP)

Spirit increase by 15% (3,500 AP)

Spirit increase by 20% (5,000 AP)

Spirit increase by 25% Provoke 60 seconds of enemy provocation (90s cooldown) (100 AP)

90 seconds of enemy provocation (60s cooldown) (200 AP)

120 seconds of enemy provocation (30s cooldown) Luck Up Luck increase by 10% (500 AP)

Luck increase by 15% (1,000 AP)

Luck increase by 20% (3,500 AP)

Luck increase by 25% (5,000 AP)

Luck increase by 30% Magic Up Magic increase by 5% (500 AP)

Magic increase by 10% (1,000 AP)

Magic increase by 15% (3,500 AP)

Magic increase by 20% (5,000 AP)

Magic increase by 25% Speed Up Speed increase by 5% (500 AP)

Speed increase by 10% (1,000 AP)

Speed Vitality by 15% (3,500 AP)

Speed increase by 20% (5,000 AP)

Luck increase by 25% Gil Up Increase Gil earned by 100% Auto-Unique Ability Enables Auto-Weapon ability (200 AP)

Increase Auto-Weapon strength by 2% ATB Stagger Small ATB boost on enemy Stagger (250 AP)

Medium ATB boost on enemy Stagger (750 AP)

Large ATB boost on enemy Stagger ATB Assist Small ATB boost for party members when using the same ATB command twice (1,000 AP)

Medium ATB boost for party members when using the same ATB command twice (3,000)

Large ATB boost for party members when using the same ATB command twice Precision Defense Focus Expands Precision Defense input window (1,000 AP)

Boosts stagger damage following perfect block (2,000 AP)

Null bind attacks following perfect block Steadfast Block Small damage decrease and ATB gauge boost while guarding. (250 AP)

Medium damage decrease and ATB gauge boost while guarding. (750 AP)

Large damage decrease and ATB gauge boost while guarding. Limit Support Limit Gauge charge sent to party members Synergy Support Increases holder Syngergy gauge when pasty uses Synergy moves HP < > MP Exchanges HP and MP values. ATK < > MATK Exchanges Attack and Magic attack values VIT < > SPR Echanges Vitality and Spirit values First Strike Small battle-start ATB boost (250 AP)

Medium battle-start ATB boost (750 AP)

Large battle-start ATB boost

This list will continue to update as we gather more information on each Materia available in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.