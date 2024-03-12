All Materia & Spells in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Materia plays a critical part in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Offering the ability to harness the powers of the Lifestream, these magical orbs are the key to healing, revival, elemental damage, and enemy breakdowns. However, learning about all five types can feel overwhelming when trying to save the world.
There are dozens of Materia players can collect and equip while exploring in FF7 Rebirth. In the guide below, they will learn how to use these magical orbs and every spell that is tied to each type and level.
Table of contents
How To Use Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Materia is used by equipping it in the Materia & Equipment tab of the main menu. It must be assigned to the desired character either in the slots of the active weapon or in the accessories currently equipped.
Depending on the level of the Materia, players will have access to different spells, with high-level spells activating as the Materia is leveled during combat.
Combining different Materia in linked slots can boost levels or add special effects, potentially boosting Materia levels or adding combat-specific buffs for the character they are assigned to.
All Magic Materia (Green) in FF7 Rebirth
Below are all the green Magic Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:
|Materia Name
|Spell Level 1
|Spell Level 2
|Spell Level 3
|Spell Level 4
|Fire
|Fire – (4 MP)
Small amount of Fire damage
|Fira – (300 AP, 10 MP)
Medium amount of Fire damage
|Firaga – (900 AP, 21 MP)
Large amount of Fire damage
|Ice
|Blizzard – (4 MP)
Small amount of Ice damage
|Blizzara – (300 AP, 10 MP)
Medium amount of Ice damage
|Blizzaga – (900 AP, 21 MP)
Large amount of Ice damage
|Lightning
|Thunder – (4 MP)
Small amount of Lightning damage
|Thundara – (300 AP, 10 MP)
Medium amount of Lightning damage
|Thundaga – (900 AP, 22 MP)
Large amount of Lightning damage
|Poison
|Bio – (3 MP)
Small amount of damage + Poison status
|Biora – (300 AP, 8 MP)
Medium amount of damage + Poison status
|Bioga – (900 AP, 15 MP)
Large amount of damage + Poison status
|Petrify
|Quake – (13 MP)
Deals large damage + Petrify status
|Quakera – (300 AP, 20 MP)
Deals major damage + Petrify status
|Quaqa – (900 AP, 25 MP)
Deals extensive damage + inflicts Petrify
|Wind
|Aero – (4 MP)
Small amount of Wind damage
|Aerora – (300 AP, 10 MP)
Medium amount of Wind damage
|Aeroga – (900 AP, 15 MP)
Large amount of Wind damage
|Gravity
|Gravity – (18 MP)
Damage equal to 15% of target HP
|Gravira – (300 AP, 25 MP)
Damage equal to 50% of target HP
|TBD
|Healing
|Cure – (4 MP)
Regain small amount of HP
|Cura – (300 AP, 9 MP)
Regain medium amount of HP
|Regen – (450 AP, 6 MP)
Restore 10% HP while debuff is active
|Curaga – (450 AP, 12 MP)
Regain large amount of HP
|Reraise
|Reraise – (35 MP)
Revives those with the buff automatically on knockout
|Revival
|Raise – (7 MP)
Revives target with medium HP
|Arise – (5000 AP, 14 MP)
Revives target with full HP
|
|Cleansing
|Poisona – (3 MP)
Cures Poison
|Esuna – (300 AP, 12 MP)
Cures damaging status effects
|Resist – (900 AP, 8 MP)
Grants immunits from damaging status effects
|Fire & Ice
|Fire & Ice – (4+5 MP)
Small amount of Fire and Ice damage
|Fira & Blizzara – (1200 AP, 10+11 MP)
Medium amount of Fire & Ice damage
|Firaga & Blizzaga – (1400 AP, 21+22 MP)
Large amount of Fire & Ice damage
|Lightning & Wind
|Thunder & Aero – (4+5 MP)
Small amount of Lightning & Wind damage
|Thundara Aerora – (1200 AP, 10+11 MP)
Medium amount of Lightning & Wind damage
|Thundaga & Aeroga – (900 AP, 22+21 MP)
Large amount of Lightning & Wind damage
|Posion & Petrify
|Bio & Quake – (3 + 13 MP)
Small amount of damage + Poison and Petrify status
|Biora & Quakera – (1200 AP, 8 + 20 MP)
Medium amount of damage + Poison and Petrify status
|Bioga & Quaga – (2400 AP, 15+25 MP)
Large amount of damage + Poison and Petrify status
|Comet
|Comet – (29 MP)
Casts Comet
|Cometeor – (3000 AP, 37 MP)
Casts Cometeor
|Time
|Haste (4 MP)
Increases owner’s speed
|Slow – (300 AP, 3 MP)
Reduces enemy speed
|Stop – (900 AP, 14 MP)
Freezes target
|Binding
|Sleep – (5 MP)
Casts sleep
|Silence – (300 AP, 4 MP)
Prevents target from casting magic
|Berserk – (900 AP, 5 AP)
Increases target damage dealt and recieved
|Subversion
|Breach – (10 MP)
Removes Barrier, Reflect, Shield, & Manaward
|Dispel – (1200 AP, 16 MP)\
Dispels all buffs
|Enervation
|Deprotect – (8 MP)
Decreases physical defense
|Deshell – (300 AP, 8 MP)
Decreases magic defense
|Barrier
|Barrier (11 MP)
1/2 physical damage recieved
|Manaward – 300 AP, 14 MP)
1/2 magical damage
|Manawall – (900 AP, 20 MP)
1/2 physical and magical damage
|Empowerment
|Bravery – (7 MP)
Increases attack stat
|Faith – (300 AP, 7 MP)
Increases magic stat
|Disempowerment
|Debrave – (10 MP)
Decreases attack stat
|Defaith – (300 AP, 10 MP)
Decreases magic stat
|Fortification
|Protect – (9 MP)
Cuts physical and magical damage
|Shell – (300 AP, 9 MP)
Nulls physical and magical damage
All Support Materia (Blue) in FF7 Rebirth
Below are all the blue Support Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:
|Materia Name
|Spell Level 1
|Spell Level 1
|Spell Level 1
|Synergy
|Allows the holder to cast the same spell as the active character if the same Materia is synched. ( IE: Cloud Uses Fire, and Barret with a Syngery linked to a Fire Materia also casts Fire at the same time.)
|AP Up
|Doubles AP earned by linked Materia
|Level Boost
|Raises the level of the linked Materia
|Magic Efficiency
|Reduces MP cost of linked Materia by 15%
|(1,500 AP)
Reduces MP cost of linked Materia by 30%
|(5,000 AP)
Reduces MP cost of linked Materia by 50%
|Warding
|Shortens debuff duration 25%
|(2,500 AP)
Shortens debuff duration 50%
|(7,500 AP)
Shortens debuff duration 100%
|Magnify
|Expands target range (60% reduction in damage)
|(500 AP)
Expands target range (45% reduction in damage)
|(1,500 AP)
Expands target range (25% reduction in damage)
|Swiftcast
|Reduce cast time of linked Materia by 50%
|(1,000 AP)
Reduce cast time of linked Materia by 60%
|(2,000 AP)
Reduce cast time of linked Materia by 70%
|Magic Focus
|Increase power and duration of linked Materia by 5%
|(1,000 AP)
Increase power and duration of linked Materia by 10%
|(2,000)
Increase power and duration of linked Materia by 15%
|Elemental
|Weapon – + 8% Linked elemental damage dealt
Armor – 1/2 linked elemental damage taken
|(2,500 AP)
Weapon – + 15% Linked elemental damage dealt
Armor – Nulls linked elemental damage taken
|(7,500 AP)
Weapon – + 23% Linked elemental damage dealt
Armor – Absorbs linked elemental damage taken
|MP Absorption
|Absorb .1% linked elemental damage dealt as MP
|(2,500 AP)
Absorb .2% linked elemental damage dealt as MP
|(5,500 AP)
Absorb .3% linked elemental damage dealt as MP
|HP Absorption
|Absorbs linked elemental damage as HP – 15%
|(2,500 AP) Absorbs linked elemental damage as HP – 25%
|(5,500 AP) Absorbs linked elemental damage as HP – 35%
|Auto-Cast
|Enables Auto-Cast
|(200 AP)
Increase Magic by 2%
All Command Materia (Yellow) in FF7 Rebirth
Below are all the green Command Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:
|Materia Name
|Spell Level 1
|Spell Level 2
|Spell Level 3
|Spell Level 4
|Spell Level 5
|Jump
|Provides a move that allows players to deal a blow from the air.
|Steal
|Steal – steal items from enemies
|(300 AP)
Mug – Potential to steal while dealing damage.
|Prayer
|Restore a small amount of HP to the party
|(300 AP)
Restore a medium-small amount of HP to the party
|(600 AP)
Restore a medium-small amount of HP to the party
|Restore a large amount of HP to the party
|Restore a great amount of HP to the party
|Assess
|Assess the target for information
|(300 AP)
Assess all enemies in an encounter
|Enemy Skill
|Use enemy skills as an ability
|(50 AP)
Max HP increase of 5%
|(250 AP)
Max MP increase of 5%
|(500 AP)
Max Strength increase of 5%
|(700 AP)
Max Magic increase of 5%
|Spare Change
|Throw Gil to damage enemies
|Darkside
|Increase Ability strength by 7% at a cost of 5% HP
|(300 AP)
Increase Ability strength by 10% at a cost of 5% HP
|(600 AP)
Increase Ability strength by 15% at a cost of 5% HP
|Increase Ability strength by 17% at a cost of 5% HP
|Increase Ability strength by 20% at a cost of 5% HP
|ATB Boost
|x2 ATB Recharge (180s recharge)
|(300 AP)
x2 ATB Recharge (150s recharge)
|(600 AP)
x2 ATB Recharge (120s recharge)
|(600 AP)
x2 ATB Recharge (90s recharge)
|(900 AP)
x2 ATB Recharge (60s recharge)
|Limit Siphon
|Absord ally Limit Gauge charge to increase absorber’s
|Item Economizer
|Use an item without ATB (recharge: 3)
|(300 AP)
Use an item without ATB (recharge: 3)
|(600 AP)
Use an item without ATB (recharge: 3)
|Gambler
|Use a random ability or spell from the party
|(300 AP)
Use a random ability or spell from the party (MP reduced by 25%)
|(600 AP)
Use a random ability or spell from the party (MP reduced by 50%)
|Chakra
|Restore 20% of damage taken as HP
|(50 AP)
Restore 25% of damage taken as HP
|(100 AP)
Restore 30% of damage taken as HP
|(300 AP)
Restore 35% of damage taken as HP
|(900 AP)
Restore 40% of damage taken as HP
|Morph
|Turn a low-health enemy into an item
All Complete Materia (Purple) in FF7 Rebirth
Below are all the purple Complete Materia found in FF7 Rebirth, and their spells by level:
|Materia Name
|Spell Level 1
|Spell Level 2
|Spell Level 3
|Spell Level 4
|Spell Level 5
|Item Master
|Item potency up by 30%
|(250 AP)
Item potency up by 40%
|(750 AP)
Item potency up by 50%
|Skill Master
|Small ATB boost following 3 uses
|(250 AP)
Medium ATB boost following 3 uses
|(750 AP)
Large ATB boost following 3 uses
|Spirit Up
|Spirit up by 5%
|(500 AP)
Spirit up by 10%
|(1,000 AP)
Spirit up by 15%
|(3,500 AP)
Spirit up by 20%
|(5,000 AP)
Spirit up by 25%
|Strength Up
|Strength up by 5%
|(500 AP)
Strength up by 10%
|(1,000 AP)
Strength up by 15%
|(3,500 AP)
Strength up by 20%
|(5,000 AP)
Strength up by 25%
|MP Up
|Max MP Up by 10%
|(500 AP)
Max MP Up by 15%
|(1,000 AP)
Max MP Up by 20%
|(3,500 AP)
Max MP Up by 25%
|(5,000 AP)
Max MP Up by 30%
|HP Up
|Max HP Up by 10%
|(500 AP)
Max HP Up by 15%
|(1,000 AP)
Max HP Up by 20%
|(3,500 AP)
Max HP Up by 25%
|(5,000 AP)
Max HP Up by 30%
|Vitality Up
|Increase Vitality by 5%
|(500 AP)
Increase Vitality by 10%
|(1,000 AP)
Increase Vitality by 15%
|(3,500 AP)
Increase Vitality by 20%
|(5,000 AP)
Increase Vitality by 25%
|Spirit Up
|Spirit increase by 5%
|(500 AP)
Spirit increase by 10%
|(1,000 AP)
Spirit increase by 15%
|(3,500 AP)
Spirit increase by 20%
|(5,000 AP)
Spirit increase by 25%
|Provoke
|60 seconds of enemy provocation (90s cooldown)
|(100 AP)
90 seconds of enemy provocation (60s cooldown)
|(200 AP)
120 seconds of enemy provocation (30s cooldown)
|Luck Up
|Luck increase by 10%
|(500 AP)
Luck increase by 15%
|(1,000 AP)
Luck increase by 20%
|(3,500 AP)
Luck increase by 25%
|(5,000 AP)
Luck increase by 30%
|
|Magic Up
|Magic increase by 5%
|(500 AP)
Magic increase by 10%
|(1,000 AP)
Magic increase by 15%
|(3,500 AP)
Magic increase by 20%
|(5,000 AP)
Magic increase by 25%
|Speed Up
|Speed increase by 5%
|(500 AP)
Speed increase by 10%
|(1,000 AP)
Speed Vitality by 15%
|(3,500 AP)
Speed increase by 20%
|(5,000 AP)
Luck increase by 25%
|Gil Up
|Increase Gil earned by 100%
|Auto-Unique Ability
|Enables Auto-Weapon ability
|(200 AP)
Increase Auto-Weapon strength by 2%
|ATB Stagger
|Small ATB boost on enemy Stagger
|(250 AP)
Medium ATB boost on enemy Stagger
|(750 AP)
Large ATB boost on enemy Stagger
|ATB Assist
|Small ATB boost for party members when using the same ATB command twice
|(1,000 AP)
Medium ATB boost for party members when using the same ATB command twice
|(3,000)
Large ATB boost for party members when using the same ATB command twice
|Precision Defense Focus
|Expands Precision Defense input window
|(1,000 AP)
Boosts stagger damage following perfect block
|(2,000 AP)
Null bind attacks following perfect block
|Steadfast Block
|Small damage decrease and ATB gauge boost while guarding.
|(250 AP)
Medium damage decrease and ATB gauge boost while guarding.
|(750 AP)
Large damage decrease and ATB gauge boost while guarding.
|Limit Support
|Limit Gauge charge sent to party members
|Synergy Support
|Increases holder Syngergy gauge when pasty uses Synergy moves
|HP < > MP
|Exchanges HP and MP values.
|ATK < > MATK
|Exchanges Attack and Magic attack values
|VIT < > SPR
|Echanges Vitality and Spirit values
|First Strike
|Small battle-start ATB boost
|(250 AP)
Medium battle-start ATB boost
|(750 AP)
Large battle-start ATB boost
This list will continue to update as we gather more information on each Materia available in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.