Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Use Higher Level Spells & Materia in Final Fantasy (FF7) Rebirth

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 08:32 pm
Materia Levels in FF7 Rebirth
Image via Square Enix

Combat is more complicated than a good sword in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. To survive barrages of bosses, annoying random encounters, or degrading SOLDIERs, Cloud will need a proper arsenal of leveled Materia – and grinding those levels can be a difficult task.

Recommended Videos

Materia can be found, bought, and created in FF7 Rebirth. These special orbs are the condensed magical properties of the planet, formed from the powers of the lifestream. Unlike the naturally formed Materia found around Lifesprings, Materia orbs can be slotted into weapons and accessories, granting the holder the magic held inside at the cost of MP.

How To Increase Materia Levels in FF7 Rebirth

To raise the level of Materia in FF7 Rebirth, players must equip and use it. In very rare instances, high-level Materia can be found while exploring the world. However, these are not common and are often limited to specific spells like healing.

Players can also temporarily boost a Materia’s level by equipping it with a level-boosting Materia in a linked slot. This will raise it by a single level, unlocking the higher-level spell tied to it. These can not be stacked, so it is best to use them on an already-leveled Materia to get the best spells possible.

How To Use Higher Materia Spells in FF7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth How To Use High level Spells
Screenshot via Escapist

To use a high-level spell in FF7 Rebirth, players will need to open the spell menu, scroll to the spell they wish to use, and then use the right arrow on the D-Pad to increase the spell’s potency.

It is important to note that higher-level spells require more MP, and not all of them can be used outside of battle. For example, Cure, Cura, and Curaga can all be used outside of combat, but Regen only acts as a buff during a conflict.

Related: How to Get All Outfits in FF7 Rebirth

Spells, unlike abilities, can benefit any character in the party. It is good to have a high-level healing Materia equipped for every playable character, as single-character conflicts and limited party selection are common during FF7 Rebirth. This ensures that players can heal, use Access, or do basic magic at any point. Thankfully, accessories and weapons have numerous Materia slots, allowing plenty of space for each character.

While Materia is an investment in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, getting a solid set of basic options equipped early in the game will offer plenty of time for leveling, and set players up for success when entering the difficult battles later in the story.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article How to Beat Titan in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat Titan in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 6, 2024
Read Article What Is The Final Door Code For Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Cait Sith Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is The Final Door Code For Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Best Weapons for Each Party Member in FF7 Rebirth
Aerith ff7 rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
News
News
Best Weapons for Each Party Member in FF7 Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Beat Titan in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat Titan in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 6, 2024
Read Article What Is The Final Door Code For Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Cait Sith Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is The Final Door Code For Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Best Weapons for Each Party Member in FF7 Rebirth
Aerith ff7 rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
News
News
Best Weapons for Each Party Member in FF7 Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 6, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].