How To Use Higher Level Spells & Materia in Final Fantasy (FF7) Rebirth

Combat is more complicated than a good sword in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. To survive barrages of bosses, annoying random encounters, or degrading SOLDIERs, Cloud will need a proper arsenal of leveled Materia – and grinding those levels can be a difficult task.

Materia can be found, bought, and created in FF7 Rebirth. These special orbs are the condensed magical properties of the planet, formed from the powers of the lifestream. Unlike the naturally formed Materia found around Lifesprings, Materia orbs can be slotted into weapons and accessories, granting the holder the magic held inside at the cost of MP.

How To Increase Materia Levels in FF7 Rebirth

To raise the level of Materia in FF7 Rebirth, players must equip and use it. In very rare instances, high-level Materia can be found while exploring the world. However, these are not common and are often limited to specific spells like healing.

Players can also temporarily boost a Materia’s level by equipping it with a level-boosting Materia in a linked slot. This will raise it by a single level, unlocking the higher-level spell tied to it. These can not be stacked, so it is best to use them on an already-leveled Materia to get the best spells possible.

How To Use Higher Materia Spells in FF7 Rebirth

To use a high-level spell in FF7 Rebirth, players will need to open the spell menu, scroll to the spell they wish to use, and then use the right arrow on the D-Pad to increase the spell’s potency.

It is important to note that higher-level spells require more MP, and not all of them can be used outside of battle. For example, Cure, Cura, and Curaga can all be used outside of combat, but Regen only acts as a buff during a conflict.

Spells, unlike abilities, can benefit any character in the party. It is good to have a high-level healing Materia equipped for every playable character, as single-character conflicts and limited party selection are common during FF7 Rebirth. This ensures that players can heal, use Access, or do basic magic at any point. Thankfully, accessories and weapons have numerous Materia slots, allowing plenty of space for each character.

While Materia is an investment in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, getting a solid set of basic options equipped early in the game will offer plenty of time for leveling, and set players up for success when entering the difficult battles later in the story.