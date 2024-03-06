Category:
How to Get All Outfits in FF7 Rebirth

Now don’t get me wrong, the default outfits for every character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are iconic. Wouldn’t change a thing about them. But why not spice things up every now and then? Here’s how to get all outfits in FF7 Rebirth.

Unlocking Every Outfit in FF7 Rebirth

Each character in FF7 Rebirth has a handful of different outfits you can choose from, and we’ve listed them all down below, along with their unlock requirements.

Outfit NameCharacterHow to Unlock
Ex-SOLDIER: First ClassCloudUnlocked at the start of the game.
Ocean ChocoboCloudUnlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
Wild SurfCloudUnlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
Midgar InfantryCloudUnlocked after completing the Junon Parade.
Avalanche Cell LeaderBarretUnlocked at the start of the game.
Junon Naval CrewBarretUnlocked after clearing chapter 4 in Junon.
Independent FloristAerithUnlocked at the start of the game.
Floral DelightAerithUnlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
Pink MermaidAerithUnlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
Midgar InfantryAerithUnlocked after completing the Junon Parade.
Pride of Seventh HeavenTifaUnlocked at the start of the game.
Majestic GlamourTifaUnlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
Shining SpiritTifaUnlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
Midgar InfantryTifaUnlocked after completing the Junon Parade.
World’s Greatest Materia HunterYuffieUnlocked when Yuffie joins your party.
Summer OrangeYuffieUnlocked when Yuffie joins your party.
Moogle Hat and CapeYuffieUnlocked when Yuffie joins your party.
Wutai Pop StarYuffieUnlocked after clearing the first Gold Saucer visit in chapter 8.
HellhoundRed XIIIUnlocked at the Gold Saucer GP Exchange kiosk. Costs 1,000 GP.
Court JesterCait SithUnlocked at the Gold Saucer GP Exchange kiosk. Costs 1,000 GP.

Most of the outfits are pretty easy to unlock, and they’re completely free. All you have to do is keep progressing through the main story and they’ll automatically get added to your collection. The only exceptions are the Hellhound and Court Jester outfits for Red XIII and Cait Sith, which will require you to spend some time grinding at the Gold Saucer.

How to Change Outfits

To change your character’s look in FF7 Rebirth, head back to Costa Del Sol and interact with the changing station near the pier and beach area.

From here, you’ll be able to choose the outfits you want to equip for that particular character. After clearing chapter 6, you can come back here anytime to change up your looks.

Below, we’ve included screenshots of all the unlockable outfits in the game.

Ocean Chocobo

ocean chocobo outfit

Description: A casual ensemble for those who want to go with the flow like a bird in their element.

Wild Surf

wild surf outfit

Description: A simple ensemble for those who want to cut loose and ride the biggest waves.

Midgar Infantry (Cloud)

Description: A standard-issue field uniform worn by Public Security troopers stationed in Midgar.

Floral Delight

floral delight outfit

Description: A breezy ensemble for those who want to bask in the tropical sun.

Pink Mermaid

pink mermaid outfit

Description: A bold ensemble for those who want to live it up in paradise.

Midgar Infantry (Aerith)

Majestic Glamour

majestic glamour outfit

Description: A stylish ensemble for those who want to strut their stuff on the beach.

Shining Spirit

shining spirit outfit

Description: An adventurous ensemble for those who want to frolic in the shimmering sea.

Midgar Infantry (Tifa)

Junon Naval Crew

junon naval outfit

Description: A standard-issue uniform for Shinra personnel assigned to nautical installations and vessels.

Hellhound

hellhound outfit

Description: The guise of the Dragon King’s fearsome attendant.

Summer Orange

summer orange outfit

Description: A bright ensemble for those who want to make the most of their vacation.

Moogle Hat and Cape

moogle hat and cape outfit

Description: Yuffie’s handmade disguise for undercover missions.

Wutai Pop Star

wutai pop star outfit

Description: An absolutely fabulous ensemble guaranteed to transform even the most humble ninja into the belle of the ball.

Court Jester

cait sith's court jester outfit in ff7 rebirth

Description: The guise of a fool who guided a hero toward his destiny.

And that’s how to get all outfits in FF7 Rebirth.

