Now don’t get me wrong, the default outfits for every character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are iconic. Wouldn’t change a thing about them. But why not spice things up every now and then? Here’s how to get all outfits in FF7 Rebirth.
Unlocking Every Outfit in FF7 Rebirth
Each character in FF7 Rebirth has a handful of different outfits you can choose from, and we’ve listed them all down below, along with their unlock requirements.
|Outfit Name
|Character
|How to Unlock
|Ex-SOLDIER: First Class
|Cloud
|Unlocked at the start of the game.
|Ocean Chocobo
|Cloud
|Unlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
|Wild Surf
|Cloud
|Unlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
|Midgar Infantry
|Cloud
|Unlocked after completing the Junon Parade.
|Avalanche Cell Leader
|Barret
|Unlocked at the start of the game.
|Junon Naval Crew
|Barret
|Unlocked after clearing chapter 4 in Junon.
|Independent Florist
|Aerith
|Unlocked at the start of the game.
|Floral Delight
|Aerith
|Unlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
|Pink Mermaid
|Aerith
|Unlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
|Midgar Infantry
|Aerith
|Unlocked after completing the Junon Parade.
|
|Pride of Seventh Heaven
|Tifa
|Unlocked at the start of the game.
|Majestic Glamour
|Tifa
|Unlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
|Shining Spirit
|Tifa
|Unlocked with companion cards in Costa Del Sol.
|Midgar Infantry
|Tifa
|Unlocked after completing the Junon Parade.
|World’s Greatest Materia Hunter
|Yuffie
|Unlocked when Yuffie joins your party.
|Summer Orange
|Yuffie
|Unlocked when Yuffie joins your party.
|Moogle Hat and Cape
|Yuffie
|Unlocked when Yuffie joins your party.
|Wutai Pop Star
|Yuffie
|Unlocked after clearing the first Gold Saucer visit in chapter 8.
|Hellhound
|Red XIII
|Unlocked at the Gold Saucer GP Exchange kiosk. Costs 1,000 GP.
|Court Jester
|Cait Sith
|Unlocked at the Gold Saucer GP Exchange kiosk. Costs 1,000 GP.
Most of the outfits are pretty easy to unlock, and they’re completely free. All you have to do is keep progressing through the main story and they’ll automatically get added to your collection. The only exceptions are the Hellhound and Court Jester outfits for Red XIII and Cait Sith, which will require you to spend some time grinding at the Gold Saucer.
How to Change Outfits
To change your character’s look in FF7 Rebirth, head back to Costa Del Sol and interact with the changing station near the pier and beach area.
From here, you’ll be able to choose the outfits you want to equip for that particular character. After clearing chapter 6, you can come back here anytime to change up your looks.
Below, we’ve included screenshots of all the unlockable outfits in the game.
Ocean Chocobo
Description: A casual ensemble for those who want to go with the flow like a bird in their element.
Wild Surf
Description: A simple ensemble for those who want to cut loose and ride the biggest waves.
Midgar Infantry (Cloud)
Description: A standard-issue field uniform worn by Public Security troopers stationed in Midgar.
Floral Delight
Description: A breezy ensemble for those who want to bask in the tropical sun.
Pink Mermaid
Description: A bold ensemble for those who want to live it up in paradise.
Midgar Infantry (Aerith)
Majestic Glamour
Description: A stylish ensemble for those who want to strut their stuff on the beach.
Shining Spirit
Description: An adventurous ensemble for those who want to frolic in the shimmering sea.
Midgar Infantry (Tifa)
Junon Naval Crew
Description: A standard-issue uniform for Shinra personnel assigned to nautical installations and vessels.
Hellhound
Description: The guise of the Dragon King’s fearsome attendant.
Summer Orange
Description: A bright ensemble for those who want to make the most of their vacation.
Moogle Hat and Cape
Description: Yuffie’s handmade disguise for undercover missions.
Wutai Pop Star
Description: An absolutely fabulous ensemble guaranteed to transform even the most humble ninja into the belle of the ball.
Court Jester
Description: The guise of a fool who guided a hero toward his destiny.
And that’s how to get all outfits in FF7 Rebirth.