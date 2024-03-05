FF7 Rebirth Junon Parade Guide (Stealing the Show Trophy)

While it’s not quite as fun as the dance pageant we got in Remake, the rhythm mini-game we get in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is still pretty decent. Here’s a full guide to help you ace the Junon Parade in FF7 Rebirth, and nab you that Stealing the Show trophy.

Recommended Videos

Best Junon Parade Formation in FF7 Rebirth

Before anything else, try to get all of the 7th Infantry units gathered in FF7 Rebirth before you start the Junon Parade sequence. You absolutely have to recruit everyone to create the best possible Parade formation. If you’re having trouble locating all the 7th Infantry units, here’s a full rundown on how to get them all.

If you round them all up, you’ll have access to the following units:

Security Officers x5

Riot Officers x2

Grenadiers x2

Flametroopers x1

To get the best Junon Parade formation, only make use of the Riot Officers, Grenadiers, and the Flametrooper. As long as you place the Riot Officers and Grenadiers together, the rest of the formation doesn’t matter. It can be any of the following combinations:

2 Riot Troopers, 2 Grenadiers, Flametrooper

2 Riot Troopers, Flametrooper, 2 Grenadiers

Flametrooper, 2 Riot Troopers, 2 Grenadiers

2 Grenadiers, 2 Riot Troopers, Flametrooper

2 Grenadiers, Flametrooper, 2 Riot Troopers

Flametrooper, 2 Grenadiers, 2 Riot Troopers

Any of the above orders will work, and you’ll get the Ifrit, Shiva, and Bahamut arrangements when you start the Junon Parade in FF7 Rebirth. I should note that going with the above formations will make the mini-game much tougher, but this is the only way to get the Stealing the Show trophy.

How to Get Stealing the Show

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Once you’ve sorted out the formation, it’s time to actually perform. You should already have grasped the basics of the rhythm mini-game in the practice round beforehand, and it’s just a matter of putting what you’ve learned to good use.

The Parade itself will be split up into three parts: Ifrit, Shiva, and Bahamut. In between each round of quick-time events, the newscaster will announce the audience reaction and show you how many upvotes and downvotes you’ve gotten. It doesn’t matter if you perform absolutely poorly in one section, as long as your total upvotes come up to 100,000 at the end.

Hitting 100,000 points will reward you with the Stealing the Show trophy. In addition to that, you’ll also win the award for best Infantry, as well as the presidential award from Rufus Shinra. Finally, doing well in the Junon Parade will also earn you relationship points with both Tifa and Aerith.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Stealing the Show trophy and what the best Junon Parade formation is in FF7 Rebirth.