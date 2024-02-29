Building off of the foundation laid out by Remake, FF7 Rebirth introduces a handful of new features, including a new system called Party Level. With that in mind, here’s a full breakdown of what Party Level does in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Party Level Explained

Not to be confused with individual character levels in FF7 Rebirth, your Party Level goes up when you meet different criteria. Listed below are all of the activities you can do in-game to increase your Party Level:

Overcoming challenges by progressing through the main story

Helping people in need by taking on side quests

Exploring the open-world and completing miscellaneous tasks

Bonding with your teammates

Your Party Level will increase naturally as you play through the story, but you can also speed things up by doing everything else the game has to offer. This ranges from completing side quests from the NPCs you meet along the way, to playing all Queen’s Blood matches and knocking out Chadley’s tasks in each region.

In addition to that, you’ll also want to make sure you’re checking in with your party members in FF7 Rebirth every so often. Whenever a big story event occurs, take the opportunity to talk to each one of them and you may have the chance to choose from different dialogue options to deepen your relationship with them and increase your Party Level.

What Party Level Does in FF7 Rebirth

There are substantial benefits to increasing your Party Level in FF7 Rebirth. Whenever it goes up, you’ll unlock even more skills in the Folios menu. Folios skills are critical to strengthening your party, as they give you access to new elemental-based skills that don’t expend MP, as well as synergy skills that you can pull off in combat.

Going beyond that, Folios also offer various nodes that will give you a straight increase in character stats, which is always helpful.

Basically, don’t ignore your Party Level. The more you participate in open-world activities, the more it’ll increase, and the more powerful your party will become.

That’s everything you need to know about how Party Level works in FF7 Rebirth.