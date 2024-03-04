FF7 Rebirth Tifa Romance Guide

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an important entry in the three-part remake for one big reason: the romance. This game finally covers the Gold Saucer, which means you get to date one of your party members. Here’s a complete guide to romancing Tifa in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Romance Tifa in FF7 Rebirth

Your actions and words actually matter in FF7 Rebirth, as they’ll determine how close you become to your party members and how they feel about you. Listed below are all of the ways you can increase your relationship level with Tifa specifically:

Choosing the right dialogue options

Doing specific side quests related to her

Using Synergy skills

Choose matching swimsuits in Costa Del Sol

Side with her and Red XIII in Costa Del Sol

Earn 100,000 points in the Junon Parade

For Tifa, you’ll also need to make sure you choose matching swimsuits between her and Cloud during the Costa Del Sol chapter. Not to worry, though, we’ll walk you through each and every option and decision you need to make to secure her as your main romance options.

All Dialogue Options to Choose for Tifa

There are a total of six dialogue opportunities with Tifa in FF7 Rebirth, and we’ve outlined them down below:

Chapter Prompt Answer Chapter 2, Kalm This tank remind you of anything? The place I made that promise to you. Chapter 4, Junon Do you remember a guy named Emilio? Only person from the village I remember is you. Chapter 6, Costa Del Sol Feels like it’s been ages since Seventh Heaven. Lot’s happened since then. Chapter 9, Gongaga What sorta thing would you go for? Gonna go with the pot roast. Chapter 10, Cosmo Canyon Did I sound as awkward as I felt? You did good. Chapter 11, Nibelheim It was taking a toll… then you turned up. Have I helped you get through it at all?

Picking all of the above listed dialogue options will ensure that you get the maximum relationship points with Tifa. These are the best way to boost your relationship with her, so make sure to hit all of them.

All Tifa-Specific Side Quests

In addition to getting the dialogue options right, you’ll also want to make sure to complete the following side quests to earn even more relationship points with Tifa:

Chapter Region Quest Name Chapter 1 Grasslands A Rare Card Lost Chapter 4 Junon Dreaming of Blue Skies Chapter 4 Junon Calling All Frogs Chapter 7 Corel Bodybuilders in a Bind Chapter 11 Nibel My White-Haired Angel Chapter 12 Corel Sand and Circuses Chapter 12 Corel Gold Cup or Bust

Tifa is heavily involved with the side quests above, so completing them will earn you extra points with her. One thing to note is that in order to start the Sand and Circuses quest, you’ll first need to complete Trouble in Paradise in Costa Del Sol. Similarly, starting Gold Cup or Bust requires you to complete Esoteric Secrets of the Elders in Nibelheim.

Do Well in the Junon Parade

One other thing you can do in FF7 Rebirth is making sure that the 7th Infantry does well in the Junon Parade for Rufus. This happens in chapter 4, and if you’re able to score at least 100,000 points in the Parade and win all the commendations, you’ll earn points with Tifa. And Aerith too, for that matter.

How to Earn Points With Tifa in Costa Del Sol

Chapter 6 of FF7 Rebirth is a particularly important one if you plan on romancing Tifa as well. There are two major things you need to do here: match swimsuits, and help her out during the big fight.

Here are the swimsuit combinations you should go for with Tifa:

Ocean Chocobo (Cloud) and Majestic Glamour (Tifa)

Wild Surf (Cloud) and Shining Spirit (Tifa)

Picking the matching combination will cause the game to give you a prompt stating that Cloud and Tifa have the same tastes in their beachwear outfits, letting you know you’re on the right track.

When Hojo shows up, choose to help Tifa and Red XIII in the battle instead of Aerith and Barret for more points.

Synergy Skills With Cloud and Tifa

As mentioned above, using Synergy skills will also help you build relationship points with that particular character in combat. You can unlock new ones in Folios, and we’ve listed all of Cloud’s Synergy skills with Tifa down below:

Power Cleave

Soaring Fury

Gold Saucer Dates

By the time you get to chapter 8, one character will choose to tour the Gold Saucer with you. The character chosen here will be the one with the highest relationship points with Cloud, so assuming you’ve done everything right so far, you should get Tifa for this segment. We do recommend prioritizing Tifa just so you can guarantee her, and not potentially get someone else like Aerith of Yuffie.

If you get Tifa for the Gold Saucer tour, chances are very high that you’ll get her for the actual date as well.

And that’s how to romance Tifa in FF7 Rebirth.