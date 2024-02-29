Which Outfits You Should Pick for Cloud, Aerith, & Tifa in Costa Del Sol in FF7 Rebirth

Once you reach Costa Del Sol in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll be bombarded with a whole host of mini-games you need to complete before you’re even allowed on the beach. There are also various beachwear outfits you can choose for each character, and this choice matters. Here’s a rundown of the outfits for Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa in Costa Del Sol in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Costa Del Sol Outfits for Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa Explained

Upon starting this segment in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll first take control of Cloud as you run around playing mini-games to collect tickets that you can exchange for costumes. After that, you’ll take control of Tifa and Aerith and repeat the same thing.

Each character can choose from two different oufits, as listed below:

Ocean Chocobo (Cloud)

Wild Surf (Cloud)

Majestic Glamour (Tifa)

Shining Spirit (Tifa)

Floral Delight (Aerith)

Pink Mermaid (Aerith)

All three characters have access to one “casual” ensemble and one “bold” ensemble. It doesn’t really matter which one you pick, but you do have to go with the same theme for Aerith and Cloud, and Tifa and Cloud if you want to gain relationship points with both of them.

For instance, if you choose Ocean Chocobo for Cloud, you should pick Majestic Glamour for Tifa and Floral Delight for Aerith to help him gain relationship points with both of them. Conversely, if you choose Wild Surf for Cloud, then you should pick Shining Spirit for Tifa and Pink Mermaid for Aerith to get those points.

This decision doesn’t really affect the story at the end of the day, but it will determine which cutscenes you get with which character, depending on how your relationship points shake out.

And that’s everything you need to know about which Costa Del Sol outfits to pick for Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa in FF7 Rebirth.