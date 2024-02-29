Category:
Guides
Video Games

Which Outfits You Should Pick for Cloud, Aerith, & Tifa in Costa Del Sol in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:09 am
Image Source: Square Enix

Once you reach Costa Del Sol in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll be bombarded with a whole host of mini-games you need to complete before you’re even allowed on the beach. There are also various beachwear outfits you can choose for each character, and this choice matters. Here’s a rundown of the outfits for Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa in Costa Del Sol in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Costa Del Sol Outfits for Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa Explained

Upon starting this segment in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll first take control of Cloud as you run around playing mini-games to collect tickets that you can exchange for costumes. After that, you’ll take control of Tifa and Aerith and repeat the same thing.

Each character can choose from two different oufits, as listed below:

  • Ocean Chocobo (Cloud)
  • Wild Surf (Cloud)
  • Majestic Glamour (Tifa)
  • Shining Spirit (Tifa)
  • Floral Delight (Aerith)
  • Pink Mermaid (Aerith)

All three characters have access to one “casual” ensemble and one “bold” ensemble. It doesn’t really matter which one you pick, but you do have to go with the same theme for Aerith and Cloud, and Tifa and Cloud if you want to gain relationship points with both of them.

For instance, if you choose Ocean Chocobo for Cloud, you should pick Majestic Glamour for Tifa and Floral Delight for Aerith to help him gain relationship points with both of them. Conversely, if you choose Wild Surf for Cloud, then you should pick Shining Spirit for Tifa and Pink Mermaid for Aerith to get those points.

This decision doesn’t really affect the story at the end of the day, but it will determine which cutscenes you get with which character, depending on how your relationship points shake out.

And that’s everything you need to know about which Costa Del Sol outfits to pick for Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa in FF7 Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article How to Fast Travel to Other Regions in FF7 Rebirth
An image from FF7 Rebirth (FF7 Rebirth) showing Junon as part of a guide on how to fast travel in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Fast Travel to Other Regions in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Redeem Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth Demo Bonuses in FF7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Redeem Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth Demo Bonuses in FF7 Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article What Party Level Does in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Party Level Does in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Fast Travel to Other Regions in FF7 Rebirth
An image from FF7 Rebirth (FF7 Rebirth) showing Junon as part of a guide on how to fast travel in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Fast Travel to Other Regions in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Redeem Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth Demo Bonuses in FF7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Redeem Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth Demo Bonuses in FF7 Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article What Party Level Does in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Party Level Does in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].